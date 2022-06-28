0 SHARES Share Tweet

Jasen Allen Alexander, the ex-husband of the American singer and songwriter, who allegedly attempted to enter the bedroom of the singer, purportedly attended the court hearing session that was held this Monday.

The singer’s ex had the intention of crashing the wedding ceremony of his former wife with the Iranian American model Sam Asghari, which was happening on June 9.

Britney Spears’ Ex Jason Alexander Ordered To Trial On Stalking Charge

The information was shared by the witness Richard Eubeler, who is the security guard of Spear’s Thousand Oaks, Calif home, which was invaded by Alexander. According to the security’s words, the 40-year-old tried to enter the locked rooms of the Princess of Pops while she was in. not only the guard but there were also witnesses present who shared their side of the story.

Eubeler testified that Alexander was leaving although he tried his best and he was continuously calling Spear.

The preliminary hearing was conducted in the Los Angeles Court this Monday.

The songwriter’s ex was also going live on his Instagram profile while making the whole trouble at the event of the fairy tale-themed nuptial. Eubeler also testified that he had to take out his weapon when Alexander reached into his own pocket as if he was about to draw something out of there.

Later, the police also stated that they have found a cutter weapon within the hold of Alexander.

The whole incident reacted weirdly to Spears, who left her mansion before attending her own wedding. She was also found to be panicked, shivering, and crying afterward the ordeal, stated the long-time agent of Spears, Cade Hudson, and Eubeler also said that she asked everybody to leave the property when the police came in to arrest Alexander.

Alexander was soon taken into custody following which the groom and bride were kicked off the scene in their car, to calm down, testified another insider.

The court verdict has come stating that the Jury has enough reasons to keep him on trial as he has committed the wrongdoing by stalking his ex-wife, whom he married in the year 2014, along with other misdemeanors and the next court hearing is scheduled to be on July 12 that must be attended by Alexander, who is currently on a bail of $100,000.

In the hearing, the defender of the ex-husband, Sandra Bisignani requested the court to reduce the case of a felony of stalking to a mere misdemeanor as her client had no intention of physically harming the singer.

She went on to say that Alexander only had to make sure that the decision of moving on, taken by Spears was actually true and he went into Spear’s mansion to talk to her about the current situation and to check her wellbeing.

Since Alexander is quite disturbing and a troublemaker, the newlyweds requested a restraining order from the court.

Mathew Rosengart, who is the lawyer of the Pop Princess, came forward and explained that at any cost, he will make Alexander pay for what he did to his ex. The attorney also appreciated and thanked the unmatched support and fast action taken by the Ventura County sheriff’s Department.

