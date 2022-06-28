WWE Raw Welcomes Back John Cena For 20th Anniversary!!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

John Felix Anthony Cena returned to WWE for his 20- year anniversary celebration and also delivered an emotional speech addressing the fandom at the recent WWE RAW.

John Cena’s 20th-Anniversary Celebration Since Debut

The WWE-signed wrestler has been busy for years pursuing his career as an actor in the reputed industry of Hollywood. The wrestler who reigns over the professional wrestling history was last seen feuding for the Universal Championship with Roman Reigns at Summerslam 2021.

The actor addresses his fans and thanked them in the special promo on the 20th anniversary. The remarkable champion did not wrestle on the anniversary occasion with anyone but instead delivered the emotional speech that he had prepared by thanking each one of his supporters who have been enabling him to reach the heights from the very beginning of his career.

The fans who have been so far the truest to him, whether he fails to maintain a certain level of expectation or he crosses that, whatever may be the case, the fans have shown a tremendous amount of love for Cena, and hence, the wrestler, again and again, thanked each one of them for their incredible honesty starting from the era of his debut.

The legendary wrestler seems to have given a hint of his return as The Fast Saga mentioned that what they are currently witnessing is only a beginning and the star also put suspense saying when he actually returns to the ring, that would not be a single match. Since then, the fanatics are going crazy to see the legend back as soon as possible in the match and now they are reportedly excited to know with whom shall the superstar Cena would hose to share the ring.

When approached by Hardwick, Cena said that returning to the world of WWE is a whole new challenge for him as the characters are different, the direction is different, the platform is different and finally, the whole environment is different.

Therefore, Cena might not seem to return all of a sudden into wrestling, for he feels that things have changed completely around the ring and he is also doing great in cinemas.

It was in 1998 that Cena moved to California with a motive of bodybuilding which then later transformed into professional wrestling in 1999. His WWE debut was on June 27, 2002, against the Olympic Gold Medalist Kurt Angle, when he openly welcomed anyone who would face him in the ring. Cena showed up with confidence and later 2 decades, he is seen celebrating his reign over the world of wrestling.

However, the 45-year-old started his acting career with his debut in 2006, in an action cinema.

The wrestling king has also performed a major part in the movie, Fast and Furious 9, as Jacob Toretto. That was his debut in Fast and Furious. Apart from that, Cena has acted in a number of films including, The Marine, Vacation Friends, Wrestle Mania, Train Wreck, Daddy’s Home, Daddy’s Home 2, The Suicide Squad, Bumblebee, and many more.

