Sasha Banks Is Released By WWE A Month After Her Walkout!!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Banks and her tag team partner Naomi walked out of an episode of Raw in May owing to a lack of respect for the women’s tag team division and, according to reports, disagreements with the show’s creative direction. They were the reigning champions of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship.

Because of “creative concerns” and their perception that the WWE was not taking the women’s tag team division seriously, Banks and her tag team partner Naomi left a WWE Raw program in May. Banks and Naomi were upset that the company was not emphasizing the women’s tag team division enough.

WWE Allegedly Releases Sasha Banks One Month After She Walked Out!!!

Raj Giri, the founder of Wrestling Inc., was the first person to announce the news, saying at the time, “I’ve heard that Sasha Banks has been released from her sentence. It may have been at [her] request, or it could have been WWE’s.” Sean Ross Sapp, who works for Frightful, has not been successful in confirming the release with WWE as of yet.

WWE announced in May that both Banks and Naomi would be departing the business, so the company suspended both of them. The World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) made the announcement this afternoon that Sasha Banks and Naomi will be competing in the main event of tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw. During the show, they presented their tag team title belts to WWE Head of Talent Relations, John Laurinaitis.

They complained that despite their success as a tag team, they didn’t get enough credit. In addition, both of their opponents indicated that they were uncomfortable competing against each other, even though they had eight hours to practice and prepare for their fight. However, they had previously competed against each other without incident. Regarding the live scripted TV show on Monday Night Raw, the characters are required to perform the duties outlined in their respective contracts.”

In addition, she was the featured attraction at WrestleMania 2021 alongside Bianca Belair. As a member of Bayley’s NXT team, which she would later go on to win the Team Championship twice, she shot to notoriety early in her career. Mercedes Varnado, better known by her stage name Banks, made her breakthrough in the acting world when she was cast in the role of Koska Reeves on The Mandalorian.

Because Sasha Banks has been in the headlines for quite some time, one of the fans’ worst fears came true on Wednesday night or Thursday morning (depending on where you are in the world). WWE releasing Banks was a hot topic. Following her controversial exit from RAW alongside Naomi over a month ago, Raj Girls of Wrestling Inc. reported that the well-known actress had been fired from her role with WWE. This rumor surfaced the previous week.

Sasha Banks‘s departure from WWE was met with an outpouring of love and support from members of the WWE community almost as soon as the news was made public.

Some people, including others, have hypothesized that the tale was made public to distract viewers from the ongoing problems concerning Vince McMahon.

Banks has won the Raw Women’s Championship a total of five times, and she has won the SmackDown Women’s Championship once. She is one of the most important protagonists in the recent resurrection of the WWE women’s division. Additionally, she co-headlined WrestleMania in 2020 alongside Bianca Belair.