At WWE NXT In Your House, Toxic Attraction Will Defend Their Women’s Belts.

In Your, House will play host to a championship match on June 4 for both the NXT Women’s Championship and the Women’s Tag Team Championship. The bout will take place at In Your House. At the time, Wendy Choo, Katana Chance, and Kayden Carter challenged Toxic Attraction to a title match at In Your House. The three of them announced that they would make the match official on the following week’s episode of NXT’s Championship Summit, which aired on the previous Sunday.

The NXT Women’s Title And Women’s Tag Titles

The next fight card for this coming Saturday, initially scheduled for the first Saturday in June, has been enlarged to include five rounds of competition.

The items will be listed as follows:

This next Saturday, June 4, at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time, “WWE NXT In Your House” will be broadcast on Peacock and the WWE Network.

Tonight’s NXT Championship match will see Joe Gacy and Bron Breaker competing for the title (c). As an illustration, [Breaker may be given a DQ]

Carmelo Hayes will be the opponent for Cameron Grimes when he defends his NXT North American Championship (c)

Pretty Deadly (c) and The Creed Brothers (c) will face off against each other in the bout for the NXT Tag Team Championship.

During the episode of NXT 2.0 that aired on May 24, Wendy Choo continued to harass Mandy Rose, culminating in a bag of balls being thrown in Mandy Rose’s way. Mandy Rose was also the target of further harassment from Wendy Choo.

A short while ago, Rose was held against her will inside a tanning bed as she was trapped inside. After Mandy accepted her challenge to compete for the Women’s Title on June 4, the head of Toxic Attraction wasted no time organizing the battle. Mandy’s match is scheduled to take place.

When Gigi Dolin and Jaclyn Jones were attempting to compete for a crack at the Tag Team Championship, Katana Chance and Kayden Carter attacked them backstage and stole their opportunity to compete. Toxic Attraction would welcome the chance to take on their challenge with open arms.

Jacy Jayne claims that Toxic Attraction makes it seem as though it is simple to run with the ball, while the rest of the players can only dream of getting their hands on it. Jacy Jayne says that this is because Toxic Attraction makes it appear as though it is easy to run with the ball.

On the earlier episode of NXT 2.0 that night, a confrontation broke out between the two teams before the singles match that was being contested between Mandy Rose and Indi Hartwell. The scuffle occurred both outside of the ring and in the venue’s backstage area.

