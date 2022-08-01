Rapper Lil Durk Injured On Stage During The Lollapalooza Set

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Lil Durk is gushed to go on a hiatus following his recent on-stage performance in Lollapalooza 2022 this weekend in Chicago’s Grand Park.

Durk Derrick Banks, professionally known as Lil Durk, was heavily injured while the former renowned Chicago rapper was performing in a concert on Saturday, July 30 at the largest music festival in America.

The tragic incident was filmed by a random person, who happened to post the same on the social media platform which clearly showed that the phenomenal rapper was injured when he was in the middle of the glaring gig, when one of the bomb tanks arranged at the front of the stage, exploded heavily.

Rapper Lil Durk Injured On Stage

Durk was immersed in rapping Pooh Shiesty’s Back in Blood, when he accidentally stepped on the pyrotechnic cannon, resulting in the two major blows which released the smoke directly to his face. As a sudden response, Durk stopped rapping and the crew members immediately came forward to provide their help after the rapper pulled himself back.

Right after the pyrotechnics in front of him exploded, Durk was spotted wiping off his eyes, when one of the members at the stage was overheard asking whether the rapper was fine or not.

The lead member of the label, Only The Family, shared a snap on his Instagram on 31 July, highlighting the fine mesh set up on his right eye. Durk made the post exclusively to the fans who were sleeplessly waiting for the updates, by letting them know that he was in a stage of recovery.

The Broadway Girls’ singer was seated on a hospital bed wearing a blue hoodie, veiling his face with a protection mask and band-aid. The singer had also covered his head with the hoodie cap, through which the front portion of his blonde highly-curled hair was seeable.

The rapper has not so far spoken about what happened to him or how it happened, for he was seen mentioning the whole as an “incident’ alone.

Under the post, Durk wrote that he was going for a short break to focus on his health after the incident that happened in the midst of the pyrotechnics in Lollapalooza. Durk said that he finished his Sunday performance only because of his devotees, who supported him throughout.

The massive rapper concluded his brief note by converting his gratitude and love for the fans.

To date, no further information regarding what exactly happened on the spot has not been revealed, and neither any representatives have stepped up to share the awaited information.

Although the AHHH HA singer is reportedly on a brief break, it is said that Durk will return towards the last weeks of August as he has already committed and scheduled one of his dynamic performances somewhere in August. However, Durk would only be seen in his proper activity either in September or in October.

However, it has not been assured that Durk has postponed or canceled any of his concerts as the young rapper is dished to come back on stage on August 13, Saturday in Boston.

Durk had plans for the September, “7220 Deluxe” trip, about which no mentions have been seen in the light of the major occurrence.

Despite the Lollapalooza 2022 having witnessed one of the tragic moments on its 3rd day, the 4th day would be much more tremendous as BTS’ J-Hope is ready to put the stage on fire, at that time. BTS team members have already made the revelation regarding this.

Must Read: Theo James’ Net Worth! Is Theo James Still Married? Age, Wife, Height

Beyoncé, Grace Jones, And Tems Bring ‘Big Boss On The Mood’ Energy To ‘Move’

During the sets of Durk’s Rolling Down Miami, he made an announcement regarding one of his upcoming shows in which the rapper cum fashion designer Kanye West would be seen as the chief guest. Unfortunately, West has recently told without a proper explanation or accountability that he would not be joining the show, before four days of the instance.

Leaving that behind, the duo was spotted together for their latest collaboration Cardi B’s Hot Shit.

In 2021, Lil Durk was officially engaged to entrepreneur India Royale, with whom the rapper was linked for a long time. To the surprise of both his girlfriend and the audience, the record dealer proposed to Royale during a Big Jam concert for the WGCI radio station in Chicago. The official engagement was after 4 long years of them dating each other. The couple is still together which is also one of the reasons why the talented Durk is admired more.

Prior to a couple of days of Valentine’s Day 2022, the engaged pair were seen together in the Royale’s post on social media where she captioned it saying that her boyfriend has been treating her as a princess alone.

As of the 2022 calculation, the renowned rapper, Lil Duke is estimated to have a net worth of $4 million. The prosperous and dynamite singer is dished to earn the double in next couple of years.

Read More: