Lollapalooza 2022 will take place at Grant Park in Chicago from July 28 to July 31. If you were feeling a lot of FOMO because you couldn’t be in Chicago to see Tomorrow X Together (TXT) and J-Hope brew up a storm on the Lollapalooza stage, this news will definitely make you feel better.

Weverse, which is HYBE’s own platform, says that K-pop fans will be able to watch live streams of these two big artists’ shows for free. What else could be better?

Even though Weverse’s Live platform hasn’t released any details about this streaming yet, fans are already very excited about the chance to see TXT and J-Hope become the first K-pop artists to perform on the Lolla stage.

Lollapalooza 2022: Where and How To Buy The Tickets?

Weverse’s most recent update for J-Hope said, “Watch BTS’s J-Hope perform at Lollapalooza for free on Hulu and #Weverse LIVE. For the plane or the concert, you don’t need a ticket. Just be ready to have fun! No matter where you are, #Weverse will bring you Chicago.”

With this news, ARMY and Moa around the world are getting ready to tune in and watch the festival from the comfort of their own homes.

Lollapalooza 2022 will start on July 28 and go through July 31 at Grant Park in Chicago. This is when they will play. TXT will be performing on Saturday at the Solana x Perry’s stage. On Sunday night at the Bud Light Stage, BTS star J-Hope will be the first K-pop artist to be the main act at a major American music festival.

What You Need to Know About Lollapalooza 2022

One of the biggest music festivals in the U.S., Lollapalooza, is coming up quickly. It will join Rolling Loud Miami as one of the music festivals making a big comeback this summer. Even though everyone has already started to pack and make plans, this year there’s a little bit of caution.

Last year, Lollapalooza came back after missing a year because of Covid-19. It was the first time since 2005 that Lollapalooza missed a year in Chicago’s Grant Park. But because of the Omicron BA.5 variant and people’s hesitation to get the vaccine, it’s hard to imagine Grant Park being full of nearly 100,000 people again this year, even though fans have rushed to get tickets.

Lollapalooza 2022 still has the go-ahead to happen at full capacity, and attendees don’t have to show a negative Covid-19 test or vaccine card. We’ve got you covered, though. Along with some tips we’ve already given on how to pack for any major festival weekend (like where to get a face mask that won’t make you sweat) we’ve got a full guide for everything you need to know to make your Lollapalooza comeback as fun and safe as possible.

How to Get Lollapalooza 2022 Tickets

First things first, make sure you have your tickets (or your festival passes, in this case). Even though Lollapalooza tickets went on sale on the festival’s official website in March, don’t panic and go to a sketchy website or ask your cousin who “knows a guy” for tickets. Vivid Seats is where you can buy Lollapalooza tickets online. There are four-day passes, single-day tickets, Platinum passes, and VIP passes available. Vivid Seats promises that its tickets are real or it will give you your money back.

Go here to see our full guide on how to buy Lollapalooza tickets online at the last minute, including where to get exclusive Lollapalooza gear.

Schedule for Lollapalooza 2022 and Basic Info

Now that you have your pass, you can cross that off your list. First of all, the event will take place in Grant Park in Chicago from Thursday, July 28 through Sunday, July 31.

On Thursday, the last sets of the first day will be played by Lil Baby, Metallica, Caroline Polacheck, and Zhu. Fans can see King Princess, Wet Leg, Dua Lipa, Machine Gun Kelly, and more on Friday. Dua Lipa and Machine Gun Kelly are the headliners that night. On Saturday, J. Cole, Willow, Turnstile, and Gayle will be performing, and on the last day, Green Day and J-Hope will be the headliners.

On their site, you can find the most up-to-date map of the festival, as well as information about renting VIP food and drinks and Cabanas for the event. The official schedule for the weekend has been posted here, and it includes 170 performances on eight stages. However, this schedule is still subject to change.

This year, Lollapalooza’s health and safety rules don’t require proof of a full vaccination or a negative Covid-19 test, like most other festivals. Not all of your shots? You can still go, but the CDC wants you to bring a mask and wear it.

Since Lollapalooza 2022 can’t ask for vaccine cards, they have to trust that you’ll keep your mask on all weekend if you haven’t been vaccinated. But if you take the right steps (like getting all of your shots before you go), you can lower your risk and still have a great time.

