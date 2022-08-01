Emma Stone Net Worth, Age, Boyfriend, Movies, And More!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Emma Stone is not a name that is alien to entertainment seekers. Also known as Emily Jean Stone, she is an American actress, who is known for her charm and gloss. She has done a huge variety of roles, the expanse of which can put any veteran actress to shame. Emma Stone also has a husky voice. According to recent reports, she garnered a lot of money and attention by the year 2016. Very recently she earned a huge sum of $26 million for ‘La La Land. She is continuously doing good roles, due to her versatility and that seems to be one of the turning points for her. In Disney’s Cruella, she earned $8 million. As of July 2022, Emma Stone has a net worth of $40 million.

Emma Stone Annual Income

She has also managed to win quite a few awards, within a short span of time. And, that is something that is making all the things fall into place. So, one can surely say that Emma Stone is quite rich.

She is one of the highest-paid female actors in the world. And, she continues to pull off her dream run quite well. In 2022, she has already crossed the annual income of . Her main mode of income is her films, brand deals, and promotions. She started working as a child and is still going on strong.

Emma Stone Age

Emma Stone, also called Emily Jean Stone, was born in Arizona, in the US. She is an American film actress, as everybody already knows. She has also done TV. She was born on November 6, 1988. At present, she is 33 years old. She basically belongs to a Christian family.

She completed her education at a Local High School in Scottsdale. Emma Stone’s father’s name is Jeffrey Charles Stone, who is the CEO of a general contracting company and her mother’s name is Krista Stone, who is a homemaker. She also has a young brother, called Spencer Stone. She is a beautiful-looking and charming actress, who happens to be very fair-skinned.

Emma Stone enrolled herself in another school after that, which was Xavier College Preparatory. However, she dropped out early on as she was more interested in pursuing a show biz career. It was an all-girl catholic school. From the initial days of her life and schooling, she was more interested in extra-curricular activities, rather than studying. From childhood, she had some sort of vocal problems, but she happened to be very bossy from childhood. She used to have anxiety attacks from a young age. However, she decided to make the most of her life, and she enrolled in theatre plays.

Quick Facts:

Name Emma Stone Born On November 6, 1988 Age 33 Birth Place Scottsdale, Arizona, United States Net Worth $40 million Annual Income $2 million Height 1.68 m Weight 53 Kg Marital Status Single Nationality American Profession American Actress

Emma Stone Movies

From the very beginning, she had this acting bug in her, and that made her drop out of college early on. She worked part-time at a dog-treat bakery, to get some pocket money and attended auditions. Emma Stone started her career in 2004. She initially started her dream run in showbiz, on TV. After some time, she also started to do several movies. The first TV show she starred in was The New Partridge Family where she acted as Laurie Partridge. That was in 2004. In 2005 again, she did another TV show, called Cynthia McCallister. In 2006, again she starred in another TV show titled, The Suite Life of Zack & Cody Ivana, Malcolm in The Middle, and Lucky Louie.

She went on to do her debut in a teen comedy, called Superbad in 2007. There were some other stars who acted with her in the movie, like Jonah Hill and Seth Rogen. Her role was a supporting one. The very next year she did The Rocker. In the year 2009, she did another movie that goes by name, Ghosts of Girlfriends Past. She went on to reprise many more roles in Paper Man, Zombieland, Friends with Benefits, and Crazy Stupid Love. These are to name a few of the movies.

She received a higher order of fame in 2012, with the movie, The Amazing Spider-Man. It was based on the popular Marvel comic series. Moreover, she appeared as Parker’s girlfriend in the movies and garnered a good amount of fame. Emma also appeared in Gangster Squad and Movie 43, which was a comedy. She also appeared as a host on the show, Saturday Night Live. In spite of all this success, one of her most successful movies to date has been La La Land. The film won many Oscars, as well. Stone also won awards for the role.

Emma Stone Awards

Emma Stone has a flourishing career, and she managed to win at least 31 awards from over 90 nominations. She has received Academy Awards, AACTA International Awards, and British Academy Film Awards. Additionally, she has also won Golden Globe Award, People’s Choice Award, MTV Movie Awards, Screen Actors Guild Awards, and Teen Choice Awards, too. She has won many Critic Association Awards, as well. Moreover, she also won the Oscar for Best Actress for La La Land. So, one can see her lucrative career, with so many awards in her kitty.

Who Is Emma Stone Dating

Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield had dated for some time. They dated for about 5 years and then ended their relationship. She started dating Saturday Night Live Director, Dave McCary, and they got engaged in 2019. Preceding their engagement, they also got married. Together they welcomed their first child into the world, in January 2021. Their first child was a daughter.

Emma Stone Wealth

So, by now, the world knows about her wealth. Emma of course likes to spend her money just like other celebrities do. She has huge investments in real estate. In 2012, she bought a house in Beverly Hills for a whopping $2.4 million. She has an obsession with cooking, and her kitchen is surely a high-end one for the same reason. She also has a New York Townhouse. Apart from that, she also supports many social causes, like Cancer. So, she is also a philanthropist.

