James is a musician, director, and actor from England. He played Jed Harper in the television series Bedlam in 2011. In 2013, James played Detective Walter Clark on the TV show Golden Boy. In 2019, he played Sidney Parker on the TV show Sanditon. In 2018, Theo James began providing Hector’s voice on the television series Castlevania. He has acted in a number of movies, including You Will Meet a Tall Dark Stranger, Underworld: Awakening, Divergent, and The Divergent Series: Insurgent, The Benefactor, The Divergent Series: Allegiant, Underworld: Blood Wars, and more. Theo James has received numerous Teen Choice Awards as well as a People’s Choice Award.

He currently plays the main character in The Time Traveler’s Wife, a new HBO series. In addition, he recently joined the cast of another HBO show. James will play a significant role in The White Lotus season 2. However, James does not limit himself to acting. He’s also done some work behind the camera, which has added to his fortune.

Theo James Life And Times!

Theo was born in High Wycombe, England, on December 16, 1984. He was born to business consultant Philip Taptiklis and Jane Martin, who worked for the National Health Service. His father’s paternal grandfather was Greek (he moved from the Peloponnese to New Zealand). His ancestors also have English and Scottish origins. James is the youngest of five siblings, with two brothers and two sisters.

James grew up in the English town of Askett, Buckinghamshire. He went to Aylesbury Grammar School and then to the University of Nottingham for his undergraduate degree in philosophy. He also attended Bristol Old Vic Theatre School as well, adding more passion to his acting career.

Theo James wasn’t always aware if he wanted to pursue a career in acting, unlike other actors. Although he had a passion for acting from a young age, it took him some time to realize that he wanted to be an actor. Instead, while at university, philosophy. He did, however, realize that he could make money from his hobby.

A Passionate Woman, in which James costarred with Billie Piper for two episodes in 2010, marked James’s debut on television. In an episode of Downtown Abbey’s first season, he played Turkish diplomat Kemal Pamuk. You, Will, Meet a Tall Dark Stranger is one of his film credits (2010). While in his final year of Art College, James was cast in Stranger. In 2009, Screen International named him a “Star of Tomorrow.”

Theo James Career

In 2011, James played the lead role of Jed Harper in the short-lived horror series Bedlam. In the British comedy The Inbetweeners Movie, James played James, an obnoxious nightclub rep.

In Divergent (2014), the movie adaptation of Veronica Roth’s New York Times bestselling novels, he played the role of Tobias “Four” Eaton, which claimed to be the game changer in his acting career. In the sequel, The Divergent Series: Insurgent, James reenacted the role (2015). He made another appearance in The Divergent Series: Allegiant (2016). In the fifth Underworld film, he made his appearance as David, the show’s male protagonist.

James appeared in the movie version of London Fields with Amber Heard, Billy Bob Thornton, and Jim Sturgess, as well as in the indie soap opera The Benefactor (2015) alongside Dakota Fanning and Richard Gere.

In the film Backstabbing for Beginners, James served as executive producer and Michael (2018). He also appeared in the Netflix film How It Ends, where he played Will Younger. James executive produced the British television series Sanditon in 2019 and starred as Sidney Parker, the male protagonist. Jane Austen’s final book, which she wrote just months before passing away in 1817, is being adapted into an eight-part historical drama.

The second and third seasons of the show won’t see James’ character return. The movie Lying and Stealing followed, which the executive produced and appeared in. That same year, James founded Untapped, a film and television production house.

James co-wrote and starred in the 2020 British science fiction film Archive as a robotics scientist working on a secret project involving the creation of a prototype based on his deceased wife. Theo James plays the lead character in the May 2022’s romantic comedy The Time Traveler’s Wife debut.

Angie Han of The Hollywood Reporter praised James’s portrayal of the movie’s central time traveler as “dashing and a little sardonic.” However, he emphasized his and Rose Leslie’s inability to generate the image of a romantic duo in the show. James is slated to appear in The White Lotus’ second season in a series of major roles.

Theo James Dating History

Theo James, unlike many other celebrity personalities, is not open about his personal life. Despite the fact that the star has been romantically linked to beautiful Irish actress Ruth Kearney since 2009, Theo prefers to keep all details about it hidden from the public’s eyes and ears. Over the years, there have been numerous rumors that the two have split up, and many have connected him to other well-known women in Hollywood like Shailene Woodley, Taylor Swift, and Dakota Fanning.

Theo is presently married to his longtime Irish girlfriend, Ruth Kearney. The two married for four years and welcomed their first baby in 2021. They met in 2009 when they were both students at the Bristol Old Vic Theatre School in Bristol, England, and they probably started dating the same year.

Theo James’ Net Worth

Many sources estimate his net worth to be $4 million as a result of his acting and producing credits. Given that James has a number of projects in development, that figure is likely to increase in the future.

Theo James’ Awards And honors

He bagged the Teen Choice Awards in 2014 for being the best Movie Actor in the Action-Adventure category. He again won two consecutive awards in 2015. The first being People’s Choice Awards as Favorite Movie Duo and Teen Choice Awards for his performance in “Liplock.” Theo James was a nominee for the Teen Choice Awards for Movie Actor in Action category in 2016