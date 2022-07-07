0 SHARES Share Tweet

Nicki Minaj, a Trinidadian-born rapper, singer, and songwriter were married to Kenneth Petty, her childhood friend, in August 2019 after a year of dating. Petty is an American convicted sex offender who was given a federal charge after failing to register as a sex offender. Later last September he pleaded guilty.

Nicki Minaj’s Husband Got Probation For Not Register As A Sex Offender

The incident related to the accusation happened in 1994 when the accused and the victim were 16 years old. And in 1995 he was sentenced for first-degree attempted rape of a girl and because of this, he has spent four years prison sentence.

Hitherto, he has to register himself as a sex offender wherever he moves as a condition of his conviction. But after moving to California with his wife Nicki Minaj, he failed to do so which led to further issues.

Since he failed to do what was ordered, he could have faced a maximum penalty of 10 years imprisonment and a lifetime liberation under surveillance, but as of now, he detoured jail time entirely.

Also, he was convicted of just 1 year of home detention and 3 years of probation. He is also demanded to pay a penalty of $55,000 during his conviction hearing at the Federal Courthouse held in Los Angeles.

As of the orders, he is only forced to remain in his multi-million-dollar mansion in Calabasas.

The accused was pulled over by the Beverley Hills Police Department in November 2019 and came to know that he was a noted sex offender in New York and hasn’t registered in California since he moved here.

Petty pleaded guilty in September 2021, but his sentencing hearing was delayed several times before he was handed over.

The prosecutors recommended 15 months in prison and 5 years of under supervision release instead of home imprisonment arguing that He clearly lives with Minaj in a luxury mansion in Calabasas, which can’t be considered a severe punishment.

The judge disagreed with this demand of the prosecution and sentenced him to one year of in-home custody, three years of probation, and a fine of $55,000.

Other than the earlier issues he had with the victim, He further got into legal issues in August, as the apparent victim of rape, Jennifer Hough, filed a lawsuit against the couple.

As per the lawsuit, Hough has proclaimed that both Minaj and her husband, the accused, Petty have tried to force her to reject the rape charge she filed against him, and for doing this they have even offered her $500,000.

She even charged them for imposing emotional distress, even though she willingly settled the lawsuit that she has filed against the rapper.

Hough’s lawyer, Tyrone Blackburn has declared that the case against Minaj was willingly discharged while the case against her husband Kenneth Petty is still moving forward and they even asked to stick around till the end of this civil fight.

The alleged victim, Jennifer Hough made an appearance on “The Real” in September 2021 and has opened up about the 1994 rape incident. Nicki Minaj proclaimed that Petty approached her while she was standing at a bus stop and pulled a knife on her.

Later he led her to his house and raped her at knifepoint. She said that she was aware of what he needed and as he pushed her to the bed they were wrestling for her clothes.

She managed to escape from his clutches somehow and managed her way back to school. They filed a case and said her part to the security thus they arrested him later the same day.

His wife, Nicki Minaj always stayed at his side and supported him on various occasions. She even posted on Instagram addressing the incident in 2018, where she wrote, “Nicki Minaj was 15, she was 16 … in a relationship. But go awf, [sic] internet, y’all can’t run my life. y’all can’t even run y’all own life.”

