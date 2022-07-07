0 SHARES Share Tweet

Kris Jenner was recently in a podcast interview attacked with a very personal question of what she thinks about her Kardashian children having kids out of marriage.

The Kardashians’ matriarch noted her side as she is developing her perspective according to the emerging generations, for she believes that she is very old-fashioned as she got pregnant with Kourtney Kardashian on her honeymoon with Robert Kardashian.

Kris Jenner Answers a Question About the Kardashians Having Children Outside of Marriage

The lady diva, 66, admitted that fans would have been counting on her, yet disclosed that she got pregnant only on her honeymoon.

On IheartRadio’s Martha Stewart Podcast, the television personality began to recall her past with her ex-husband Robert and the topic diverged smoothly to her own Kardashian kids.

She responded to the host that she has now evolved to understand the visible generation gap between her and the kids and she positively embraced whatever happened in the family.

The matron further added that she has been and seen a lot of things in the past 66 years and there would be a lot more ahead, which is currently unknown to her, and the businesswoman explained that things would be easy once she gets used to it.

Likewise, the momager spelled out that she would be a pillar to her family, especially her daughters, and that she would celebrate them without any judgment.

Though Kourtney Kardashian never tied the knot with Scott Disick, they still were blessed with Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7. However, the model mogul got married to the drummer, Travis Barker on 15 May 2022.

Kris Jenner’s only son, Rob Kardashian became a father to 5-year-old Dream with his former girlfriend, Blac Chyna, who called their splits in 2017.

Similarly, her daughter Khloe Kardashian too had True, who is now 4, with her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

And the founder of Kylie Cosmetics, Kylie Jenner, is still living together with her boyfriend, Travis Scott with her newborn baby and Stormi, 4.

To end the chapter, the reality star and the co-founder of SKIMS, Kim Kardashian gave birth to her first daughter, North before officializing her relationship with Kanye West.

Before the couple’s divorce on 2 May 2022, they together had Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.

Kris Jenner, though being a mom to 6 superstars, is now also the grandmother to eleven grandchildren including the munchkin born to Kylie recently.

Kris is a total family woman and reportedly Kim has taken the name of her mother when she had to go through a tough time following the annulment.

The model tycoon was disgusted with herself for failing continuously thrice with her marriages with Damon Thomas, Kris Jenner Humphries, and Ye, finally.

A source stated that it was her family support that gave her the strength to overcome every situation, be it her mother or sisters.

