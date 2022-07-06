Nicki Minaj Calls Kanye West “Clown” Cuts ‘Monster’ From Festival Set

0 SHARES Share Tweet

During Nicki Minaj’s Friday performance in New Orleans, she abruptly ended the show to appear to make a dig at Kanye West.

So far in 2022, Nicki Minaj has had quite a busy year. In January, she released “Do We Have a Problem?” and “Bussin'” with Lil Baby as her first singles of the year. Later, she collaborated with Five Foreign on “We Go Up” and sang a verse on “Blick Blick” with Coi Leray.

It was only a matter of time before Nicki delivered a headlining performance at the Essence Festival in 2022, which she accomplished on Friday night. On stage, she appeared to make disparaging remarks about Kanye West.

“Do We Have A Problem?” opened the show after a 45-minute delay, followed by “We Go Up,” “Did It On ’em,” and “Beez in the Trap,” all of which were crowd favorites. To follow up, the DJ planned to play “Monster,” Kanye West’s top 2010 single featuring Minaj and Jay-Z as well as Rick Ross and Bon Iver, but she had other ideas.

A monster, though!” Nicki Minaj exclaimed to the cheers of the assembled crowd. “What a monster!?” However, clowns are off-limits here. The DJ heeded the DJ’s remark and proceeded to the next song.

What Happened Between Nicki And Kanye?

People are curious as to whether Nicki and Kanye are still at odds and, if so, what exactly is going on. Many people think the reason Nicki and Cardi B have been at odds for so long is that Kanye just worked with Cardi B on the song “Hot Sh*t.” Some commentators believe that Nicki’s remarks may have been influenced by Kanye’s decision to abandon their collaboration on the song “New Body” with Ty Dolla Sign.

Some fans speculated that the two had a falling out, though it’s unclear why Minaj chose to throw shade at Ye during her set. As a result of controversy surrounding Ye’s God-centric album and the postponement of their song “New Body,” they believe tensions have risen.

When “Yandhi” was scrapped and replaced with Kanye West’s album “Jesus is King,” the song was supposed to be included.

In 2019, Minaj told The Shade Room that she and Chicago-born rapper Kanye West weren’t “seeing eye to eye on it” when it came to their highly anticipated “New Body” collaboration.

In a February interview, Minaj revealed that the two artists had a tense relationship over their never-released song.

Then, a few months later, she went on the internet and saw Kanye West on Drink Champs, she claimed Ye forced her to rewrite her verse “four times over” to fit into where he was creatively and spiritually.

