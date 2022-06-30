0 SHARES Share Tweet

Gemma Owen was seen enjoying a naughty moment with Luca Bish in Wednesday’s Love Island when she displayed her endowments while he was having an outdoor shower.

Danced in her towel on the patio before the dramatic recoupling, the 19-year-old international dressage rider looked to be in high spirits.

Love Island Gemma’s Camera Soon Turned To Luca, 23, Who Was Taking A Shower Outdoors

Gemma’s camera soon turned to Luca, 23, who was taking a shower outdoors, and she flashed him her naked chest. Even when she returned to her dorm and got ready, Luca couldn’t help but smile at the absurdity of it all.

Fans were taken aback by Gemma’s lighthearted antics, and many speculated on how her father, former England footballer Michael Owen, may be feeling.

When it comes to Gemma flashing Lucas, no one seems to care. One user wrote, “I’ve been chuckling about it since.”

“Gemma Owen flashing Luis and then his smile, they’re too sweet I swear,” one of the other participants remarked.

Many fans were not pleased with Luca’s over-the-top reaction to being selected to stay in a couple with Gemma, following a spectacular recovery that caused a stir around the villa.

Luca licked on Gemma’s toes in distressing late-night scenes at the end of Wednesday’s episode.

“Luca looks like he’s eating takeout from the weekend.” One person wrote, “ENOUGH with the toe sucking! If I was trying to sleep and saw Luka slobbering all over his girlfriend’s toes in the dark, I would never sleep again.”

From the start, it was clear that Luca liked Gemma. During Tuesday’s annual heart-pounding challenge, the fishmonger was ready to tell her he loved her.

Gemma is a well-known and accomplished British international dressage rider, model, and part of the Star family. As of 2021, she is 19 years old.

When Luca Bish arrived on Love Island at the beginning of the summer, he immediately fell in love with Gemma Owen, created a bromance with Jacques O’Neill, and had an argument with Tasha Ghouri.

Luca, a Brighton fishmonger, is 23 years old.

Viewers may vote for their favorite couple to win £50,000 on the ITV2 reality program, which sees candidates get to know each other and “couple up.”

Luca Bish is a 23-year-old man. He is a fishmonger from the United Kingdom.

