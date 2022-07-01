0 SHARES Share Tweet

Lala Anthony wowed in a two-piece suit made entirely of crystals in a new video while also giving folks an update on her attitude on life. Lala Anthony is a gem in the rough! A video of the actress and media personality, 43, wearing a crystal-studded bikini, was shared on her Instagram profile just after her birthday at the end of June.

Lala Anthony Wears A Bikini Made Of Diamonds

An extremely focused sound was heard playing behind the celebrity in her selfie video. “If the news is bad, I won’t have time to think. I’m busy if it’s taxing. My time is valuable, therefore I won’t squander it. This is a time-waster. It stated, “Don’t send me a message.”

It was on LaLa’s birthday that Lala Anthony first shared the magnificent ensemble, so we got a better look at it at that time. Photographs of the attire revealed that the bottom half was little more than a skirt, which was worn with a thong underneath.

It had a waistline made of two rows of crystals, as well as several chains dangling from it. Their hair was pulled back into a low sleep ponytail in the images, and her makeup was done in a muted palette. Happy Birthday!… Thank you for all the love you’ve shown me today and every day.

Lala Anthony captioned the sensual photos, “I feel so grateful and my day has been so amazing,” with the accompanying message.

As of late, LaLa has been dishing out some of the most breathtaking outfits with a hefty dosage of attitude to go along with it. On May 31, Lala Anthony seemed stunning in a video of herself wearing a bright green one-piece bathing suit.

Lala Anthony made a sound that sounded like, “La la la la la. “Shhh.” La La La La La….just loving my life,” he captioned the accompanying video. Earlier in the week, she’d shared pictures of herself in an orange string bikini on Instagram.

A “beautiful issue,” Lala Anthony said in the captions. To celebrate the release of her new Pretty Little Thing little dress, which featured an enormous cutout on the left side, the Think Like A Man actress took to Instagram on May 17.

When Lala Anthony collaborated with the UK-based fashion shop Pretty Little Thing, Lala Anthony produced her second collection. “I love how these outfits can carry you from day to night and you can wear them with sandals or spice them up with a high heel if you’re going out,”

A lot of the components can be combined in several ways, which is a great feature. I loved that you could get many outfits out of a single purchase because of the interchangeability of the shirts and skirts. There are a lot of various things you could do with it.

After launching her own haircare line, Inala, she teamed up with the brand for a second time. “My hair is continually pushed, pulled, and heat styled because of the nature of my profession and how often I’m on set,”

There came a point in time when the damage to my hair became obvious and I set out to find a remedy. Every woman in my life has experienced some type of hair damage, hormonal hair fluctuations, or hair loss, and I knew that once I found the answer that worked for me that I had to share it with the rest of the world.”

