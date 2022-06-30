21.6 C
Oacoma
Thursday, June 30, 2022
It’s Very Hot! In Los Angeles, Paris Hilton Shows Off Her Moves In A Velour Tracksuit

By: chamberlainsun

On Wednesday afternoon, Paris Hilton didn’t let the hot weather in Los Angeles stop her from going out in style. In preparation for her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel, the socialite, who is 41 years old, dressed in a grey color-blocked velour tracksuit.

Paris was photographed leaving the filming studio later in the day in a beautiful black dress and stiletto heels.

Paris Hilton Stood For Photographers Outside The El Capitan Theatre

The black tank top she wore underneath her zip-up track jacket matched the sleeves and cuffs of her track trousers.

Using a half up, half down hairstyle with her bangs brushed to one side, Paris accentuated her golden blonde hair.

As Paris Hilton stood for photographers outside the El Capitan Theatre, where Jimmy Kimmel Live! was taking place, her long flowing locks cascaded over her back and breast.

It's Very Hot! In LA, Paris Hilton Shows Off Her Moves In A Velour Tracksuit

The star of Simple Life donned a pair of Y2K-inspired frameless sunglasses and diamond stud earrings to keep her eyes protected.

A huge diamond wedding ring she acquired from husband Carter Reum in November was also visible on her hand.

In terms of cosmetics, Paris wore a glossy pink lip and a tan that was clearly visible.

The Paris In Love actress signed autographs for admirers before stepping inside to tape her piece.

A couple of selfies were also taken from behind a fence by her as an added bonus.

A ring of bodyguards kept a close eye on Paris when Paris Hilton visited with her devoted followers.

Chelsea Handler, the show’s guest host, interviewed her, as did stand-up comedian Matteo Lane and musical guest Aespa, on Wednesday’s edition.

Paris Hilton walked out of the auditorium after the show with a matching neck scarf and a plunging black dress.

The fashionista wore a gold buckle on her belt.

Before boarding her luxury SUV and going away, Paris Hilton said her goodbyes to the crowd.

Paris attended a Dreamscape by Hilton Estates Group event in Los Angeles the night before.

At the posh affair, Barron Hilton, her younger brother, 32, was also there.

The blonde stunner chose a light blue dress with a floral design for the star-studded event.

