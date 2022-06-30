Rose Bertram Measurements, Height, Weight, Age, Net Worth, And More

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Rose Bertram is a renowned Model, The model is well recognized for her appearances in magazines like Sports Illustrated and GQ. In 2017, she established her own healthy food delivery business called Chubby in Shape.

Rose Bertram Measurements, Height, Weight, Age, Net Worth

Stephanie Rose Bertram is a Belgian model who was born on October 26, 1994. She was born in Belgium and has ancestry spanning three countries: Belgium, Portugal, and Senegal. Gregory, the soccer player she was seeing at the time, and their daughter Naleya Rose van der Wiel were blessed in February of this year.

She was featured in photo stories in Oyster and Galore that were taken by Tyler, the Creator, and she modeled for a number of fashion houses. She was the first Belgian model to be used to promote the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, which happened in 2015. According to Astrologers, Rose Bertram’s zodiac sign is Scorpio.

Rose Bertran Body Measurements

Rose Bertram is almost always on Instagram, which is great for us. That’s because she often posts photos of herself that show off her good looks. Her body is 37-25-35 inches (or 94-63.5-89 cm) long, wide, and tall.

Rose Bertram’s Net Worth

Rose Bertram is one of the most popular models and one of the richest models. Wikipedia, Forbes, and Business Insider all say that Rose Bertram has a net worth of about $1.5 million.

Rose Bertram Career

At the age of seventeen, she decided to take her modeling career more seriously.

Gregory van der Wiel, a Dutch footballer, is Bertram’s boyfriend. She was 17 when they first met. Prior to his transfer to Fenerbahçe in 2016, they resided in Paris.

In 2017, they relocated to Istanbul. Bertram and van der Wiel welcomed a daughter in Toronto in 2018; she was born prematurely.

Rose Bertram Height And Weight

Rose Bertram is 5 feet 7 inches or 170 cm (1.70 m) tall and weighs 63 kg or 139 pounds, making her one of the tallest women in the world. Her body is just stunning.

Rose Bertram uses a simple yet effective method to keep in shape. When she gets the munchies, she sips on a nutritious smoothie.

Rose Bertram Dating History

Rose Bertram met the love of her life because of her passion for football. The Dutch footballer Gregory Van der Wiel is her boyfriend.

