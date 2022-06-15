18.6 C
Love Island Viewers Are Astounded That Tasha And Andrew “Have Had Physical Romance”

As Love Island viewers witnessed the first pair make up inside the villa, they lost their calm.

During this season’s series, Andrew and Tasha were the first pair to enter the hideaway.

As the series begins its second week of episodes, the duo has grown closer.

Tasha And Andrew “Have Had Physical Romance,” Love Island Viewers Are Astonished

Tasha was spotted wearing a seductive orange lingerie set as she flirted with her boyfriend, Andrew.

love-island-fans-andrew-tasha

The next morning, the girls and lads gathered to discuss the couple’s activities.

Tasha ultimately revealed that she offered Andrew a “manicure,” although Andrew did not divulge much information.

One Twitter user wrote, “Andrew is feeling lighter after Tasha sorted him out in the hideaway. You dirty bird, #LoveIsland.”

One more added: “Cannot believe Tasha gave Andy and handy.” It’s been a week. If he cheats at Casa Amor, she must kill him because, no way, boy! #LoveIsland”

“Not sure I believe Tasha and Andrew that they only did hand stuff.. lady was practically riding him when the camera was still on.. and if I’m correct, then dammit own it girl taking what you wanted #LoveIsland,” remarked another viewer.

“Went from England getting f***ed to Tasha getting f***ed on #LoveIsland,” wrote another.

Other admirers were impressed with Andrew’s ability to keep secrets from those boys.

One viewer said, “That’s really rather respectful to Tasha, considering that nude guys would have given the entire story #LoveIsland.”

Likewise, a third: “Andrew did not wish to discuss his accomplishments.” It is not “boring” that Tasha is courteous and gorgeous with the males on #LoveIsland.”

Previous articleAaron Tveit And His Girlfriend Ericka Hunter Were Photographed Together At Tony Awards 2022!!

