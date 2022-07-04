0 SHARES Share Tweet

They had a great time in the warm California sun as the 47-year-old actor and the 25-year-old model spoke. Tobey Maguire, 47, and Lukas Haas, 46, who have both been in Hollywood for a long time and are longtime friends of Leo’s, joined them. The Titanic star wore a dark pair of sunglasses and a white T-shirt with blue and white stripes.

Leonardo DiCaprio And Camila Morrone Spend A Day At The Beach

During his free time over the holiday weekend, he added a pair of light-colored pants to his outfit. Camila wore a long white dress as she walked along the beach with her two brown and white dogs.

During her walk on the sand, she wore black sunglasses and two black lanyards around her neck.

The actress who played Bukowski let her long, shiny, dark hair blowing in the wind.

Her summer dress had a simple square neckline and small ruffles on the cap sleeves.

She looked calm and peaceful as she walked barefoot through the sand.

On Sunday, Tobey and Luka were also seen out and about in Malibu. They were just as casual.

Tobey and Luka were both wearing hats. Tobey’s was camouflage, and Luka’s was navy blue.

Haas wore brown lace-up shoes with his dark sunglasses and light blue sweats.

The actor who played Spider-Man wore a white Henley shirt and navy blue shorts. His beard was light and scruffy.

Since 2017, when she was only 20, Camila Morrone has been dating the former teen star.

Because their relationship was in the news, people made jokes about Leo’s tendency to date young women, especially those younger than 25.

She said, “There are so many relationships in Hollywood and in the history of the world with big age gaps.” I just think that everyone should be able to date whoever they want.c

Leonardo DiCaprio Career

Leonardo DiCaprio, in full Leonardo Wilhelm DiCaprio, (born November 11, 1974, Los Angeles, California, U.S.), American actor and producer who emerged in the 1990s as one of Hollywood’s leading performers, noted for his portrayals of unconventional and complex characters.

When he was five, DiCaprio did his first acting job on the kids’ TV show Romper Room. When he was a teenager, he did a lot of commercials and educational films.

In 1990, he started appearing on TV shows like The New Lassie and Roseanne. In 1991, he was given a recurring role on Growing Pains.

Read More: