Big Sean And Jhené Aiko Are Expecting A Child Together!!

On Saturday, Aiko and Big Sean, who is also 34, were seen walking in Beverly Hills, where the singer was photographed with a baby bump.

Big Sean And Jhené Aiko Are Expecting A Child

Aiko already has a 13-year-old daughter with singer O’Ryan. Her daughter’s name is Namiko Love.

Aiko and Big Sean have been together on and off since 2016. They have worked together on many music projects.

After a fan tweeted about seeing the couple and Aiko’s baby belly in a shop, the rumors started spreading that the couple was expecting their first child together.

“This couple just showed up at Whole Foods with a very pregnant Jhené Aiko. Sean, Iker Sean “On June 14, the fan tweeted.

One of Big Sean’s songs from that year, “Deep Reverence,” had a stanza about the death of a kid that the rapper had suffered the loss of.

His lack of vacation time is a major reason why everyone around him is going insane, and it’s also the reason that his wife and he lost their kid, he raps in the song.

Fans wondered if Big Sean was referring to Aiko and himself when he used the word “we.”

Jhene Aiko’s Career And Net worth

Jhene Aiko is an American singer and songwriter who goes by the name Jhene Aiko Efuru Chilombo. As of 2022, Jhene Aiko has a $6 million net worth. She got to where she is financially by singing and writing songs. Her most famous albums are Souled Out, which came out in 2014, and Trip, which came out in 2017.

She has also put out a lot of popular singles and albums over the course of her career, making her one of the most well-known and popular singers in the American music business. On the US Billboard Hot 100 chart, many of her songs and albums are at the top.

Jhene Aiko Age

Jhene Aiko was born on March 16, 1988, so she will be 34 years old in 2022. She grew up in a family from Los Angeles, California, the United States, that was in the upper-middle class.

Later, she and her family moved to Slauson Avenue near Windsor Hills, Baldwin Hills, and Ladera Heights. When she was only seven years old, their house burned down, so they had to move.

Jhene Aiko Height And Weight

Jhene Aiko is a gorgeous, hot, and beautiful woman with a charming and attractive personality. She is hot and beautiful, with great body measurements and a slim body type that is beautifully shaped. Her body is about 34-26-35 inches long, wide, and tall.

She is about 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 54 kilograms. She has gorgeous black hair that is long and shiny, and her eyes are blazing black and beautiful.

