As the couple relaxed on a luxury yacht, the supermodel showed off her wild side in a fierce animal-print swimsuit. Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady are once again showing why they are the best couple ever.

The beautiful supermodel and the NFL legend quarterback were seen on a yacht trip in Italy while they were on vacation.

What a fun summer! Gisele looked fierce in an animal-print swimsuit that showed off her wild side, while Tom kept it casual in red swim trunks.

Gisele Bundchen Wears A Swimsuit On A Yacht Trip

The couple has been making the most of their trip to Portofino. A few days before, they were seen working out on the yacht.

They brought their kids, Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9, as well as Tom’s oldest child, Jack, 15, who he has with his ex-wife, actress Bridget Moynahan.

The family of five also went shopping on land and got ice cream.

A few days before the trip to Italy, it came out that Tom Brady was working with Jamie Foxx to get Cameron Diaz back into acting.

This week, Jamie posted an audio recording of a phone call he had with Cameron and Tom on his social media.

Jamie had asked Tom to help her convince the Charlie’s Angels vet that she was ready to get back in the game.

The vet had just signed on for a new movie called Back in Action, in which Jamie also stars.

“I was talking to Jamie, and he said you needed some advice on how to come out of retirement,” Tom told Cameron after Jamie put him through on the call.

“And I’m pretty successful and unretiring,” he said, referring to the fact that he was going back to football after saying he was done earlier this year. Cameron said, “Honestly, that was just what I needed.”

Tom said in February that he was going to quit the NFL, but he changed his mind six weeks later.

Tom will put on his helmet again for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers because he has “unfinished business on the field.” He hopes to add to his seven Super Bowl wins.

Gisele Bundchen Net Worth

Estimated net worth of $400 million is held by Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen.

