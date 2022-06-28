0 SHARES Share Tweet

The movie Elvis which is starring Austin Butler was released in theatres last week and it is no surprise that the movie has gotten the huge attention of the public this movie has managed to get such good and positive reviews from the audience of the movie.

Austin Butler To Generate Chaos

The audience of this movie particularly appreciated the work of the actor of this film that is Austin Butler and this all became possible due to efforts put in by the actor after receiving and working on the advice of the legendary Leonardo DiCaprio.

This film shows the story of the king of rocks and roll and his career in music. The most important thing about this movie is the grand scale, which resulted from the huge efforts put in by the director Baz Luhrmann.

Also, the vision of the director contributed to the success of this film. the director brings out the best he can from the actors playing a certain role in the movie and especially the actor of the film Elvis playing the role of singer Jazz in the movie.

What The Actor Revealed

The actor of this film had a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly and in that interview, the actor talked about the advice he got from Leonardo DiCaprio when he was working with him. Leonardo has worked with Luhrman in two movies that are Romeo and Juliet and The Great Gatsby and gained experience.

Austin Butler revealed that when he worked with Leonardo once upon a time in Hollywood that on the set of that movie Leonardo told him that “Baz is going to constantly work on you and is going to keep you off balance. He is going to pull things out of you.

You never know what is inside you.” he added more by saying that what Leonardo said, he experienced that. The actor said that what was told by Leonardo was so true that he experienced that when he got the chance to work with the director Luhrman.

The film also stars Tom Hanks in the role of the manager of the singer. Tom Hanks said previously in an interview he had certain opinions about the cast of the Butler and especially the actor playing the role of jazz and how he was convinced that Austin was the perfect one for the role of singer in this film.

Hank played the role of Colonel Tom Parker in the film. The film also stars Helen Thomson in the role of Elvis’s mother and has certain more characters supporting the film.

The Actor Used To Get Frustrated

The actor revealed that the changes Luhrmann used to bring frequently used to frustrate the actor very much because all of these changes were brought at the last minute on the set and he used to get frustrated completely.

But those changes lead to some of the best moments in the film” the actor said. He also adds that at that point of frustration he used to remember his advice from Leonardo Dicaprio.

Butler Appreciated The Work Of Luhrmann

Butler also confirms that he loved the way in which Luhrmann directs the movie. He further adds that he remembers that the director told him that in order to play the character of Jazz in the movie he should know about music and also you should prepare for the scene properly by giving it time.

The actor confirms that he realized that after preparing for the scene for the entire year, the actual scene entirely changed. He also adds that the director knows how to convert a blonde heartthrob into a movie star.

Read More:

Mary Miller Exclaimed The Court’s Decision Overturning Roe v. Wade A “Victory For White Life”

Ben Affleck’s Son Crashes A Lamborghini After Taking The Wheel During An Outing!

Amanda Holden Brings Her Look-Alike Daughter Lexi, 16, To The First Day Of Wimbledon!