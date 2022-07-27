0 SHARES Share Tweet

On a sunny Tuesday in Los Angeles, Kourtney Kardashian was seen holding hands with both the drummer for Blink-182 and her daughter, Penelope. Kourtney Kardashian, who is 43, is having the time of her life. The Poosh expert walked out on Tuesday, July 26, with her new husband Travis Barker, 46, on her right arm and her daughter Penelope Disick, 10, on her left.

Kourtney Kardashian Holds Hands With Travis Barker And Penelope

In pictures, Kourt wore her usual black, with a pair of sleek yoga pants and a dark long-sleeved shirt. She put her hair in cute braids and wore a dark ball cap and shoes that went with her outfit. Travis wore a graphic t-shirt, long shorts, and sneakers. Both wore sunglasses to finish off their casual daytime looks.

Penelope, Kourtney’s daughter with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, went with her parents to a dermatologist’s office and the trendy Erewhon market for lunch in Calabasas, California. She smiled in the sun as she clung to her mom’s arm. Penelope wore a black t-shirt with the faces of the members of the goth band The Cure. She also wore beige pants and slide sandals. The famous Kardashian child had long hair that was split down the middle.

Travis and Kourtney Kardashian were seen taking some much-needed downtime in Palm Springs before they were seen back in Los Angeles. Kourtney posted a bunch of pictures on Instagram of her family having fun in the desert enclave. She wrote, “Desert dream” as the caption for the post, which showed pictures of the kids playing in a big pool, Kourtney dripping wet in a string bikini, and the newlyweds going on a romantic bike ride together.

And their long honeymoon keeps going, as Kourt said about Travis Barker on social media after he sent her flowers earlier this month: “You are the most thoughtful person I know.”

“They can’t stop looking at pictures from their wedding, and she’s telling everyone to call her Mrs. Barker,” it seems. This past year, Kourtney and Travis got married no less than three times. In April, there was a test run in Las Vegas, and in May, there was a small legal ceremony in Santa Barbara, California. It looks like Penelope, who is ten years old, is a big fan of the Blink-182 drummer and his punk style.

The pre-teen was seen with her mom Kourtney, 43, and stepdad Travis Barker 46. She was wearing a black graphic T-shirt from The Cure, beige sweatpants, and a hoodie that matched. The three were seen running errands in Calabasas, where they live.

Penelope and Kourtney were walking hand in hand. Kourtney was wearing black leggings, a long-sleeved T-shirt, and a baseball cap.

Must Read:

Penelope is one of the three kids that Kourtney and her ex-husband Scott Disick, who is 39, have together. The other two are Mason, 12, and Reign, 7. Travis has two kids from a previous marriage. Alabama, who is 16 years old, and Landon, who is 18 years old, have the same style as their dad.

Kourtney’s style has become more gothic and punk since her relationship with the musician has grown.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have been friends for a long time, but that all changed in late 2020, and now they’re looking like one of our favorite celebrity couples. Here’s a look back at how it all started for these two, from family dinners to make it official to their amazing Italian wedding!

When Kourtney and Travis are seen having dinner with their kids in Malibu, people start to talk about their dating. But at the time, the drummer for Blink 182 quickly played things down, telling People, “Kourtney’s like a dear friend. So, that’s it. I mean, I love her so much I could die. I couldn’t love her family more. But, no, they’re just friends.”

Travis and Kourtney have been seen together for the first time since the dating rumors started, and they didn’t hold back on the PDA. And by “interesting PDA,” we mean putting our thumbs against each other across the table. Cute. A date night for the two took place at a Japanese restaurant in Los Angeles. A person who was there said they seemed “very close.”

Kourtney and Travis are very much in love. They have been posting cute pictures of themselves on social media like there’s no tomorrow. On Friday, March 19, Travis used Instagram to show off their relationship once more.