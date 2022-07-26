0 SHARES Share Tweet

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky wore stylish clothes, and they held hands as they walked out of a restaurant where they had eaten late at night. Rihanna, who is 34, and A$AP On July 24, Rocky, 33, and his girlfriend looked like the coolest parents when they went out for a date night.

The singer and rapper left their new baby at home while they walked around New York City holding hands and showing off their stylish clothes. They went to a restaurant for dinner in the end. As they walked by the cameras, both stars kept their heads down and covered their eyes with sunglasses.

Rihanna And A$AP Rocky Leave Their 2-month-old Baby

Rihanna wore a navy blue satin corset under a black leather jacket with matching leggings and heels. Rocky wore a white ringer tee with a blue lining under a navy blue blazer with matching shorts and black and white sneakers. The singer of “Unfaithful” also wore her long, curly hair down and carried a black purse with her look. Her makeup included a dark peach-colored lipstick that matched the rest of her outfit perfectly.

The last time Rihanna and Rocky went out together was just over two months after they had their first child. The proud parents have kept their new baby, a boy, a secret from the public because they are “not quite ready” to show him off. “Rihanna isn’t ready to show the world her baby just yet,” a previous source said. “He is still very young, and she is still getting used to being a parent.”

“Rihanna is very protective of her baby, and only a few close friends and family members have met him,” the source said. “Rihanna hasn’t been the type to share much of her personal life on social media, with a few exceptions.

She is still learning and taking each day as it comes, but she is committed to being the best mom she can be. This is the most important time of her life, and she is taking it very seriously.”

Rihanna’s own pregnancy seems to have also led to her new line of clothes for pregnant women. We recently heard from a different source that she has been making clothes for pregnant women to sell under her Savage X Fenty brand.“Rihanna has been working on a line of clothes for pregnant women for her Savage X Fenty brand,”

Must Read:

“When she was pregnant, she heard from so many women that she was a huge inspiration to them because she broke the rules about what women should wear. This really moved her. She has used many pregnant models in her Fenty ads, and she wants to change the way pregnant women are seen by making a brand that will help them feel beautiful and sexy even when they are pregnant.