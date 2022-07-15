0 SHARES Share Tweet

The tycoon Kortney Kardashian and the Blink- 182’s drummer were snapped along with their 7-year-old son, Reign, after dining together in Westlake village on 13 July, Wednesday.

The newlyweds who tied the knot in May were clicked cheering along with each other after a healthy meal from Joi Cafe, which could of course be smoothies or other nutrient-rich dishes, as the couple encourages only plant-based foods. They looked pleasant having their tummies full while walking back to their car.

Kourtney Kardashian And Husband Travis Barker Hold Hands After Lunch

The model baron chose an extremely simple outfit for her casual outing with her hubby and son, wearing a white and navy blue colored long-sleeve T-shirt with graphic prints on the chest, paired with stringed pants and flat sandals. She topped her look with suitably shaped sunglasses.

Holding her coffee, the television star, 43, walked next to the drummer, who seemed to have recovered from acute pancreatitis that he suffered recently. Though the hospitalization grabbed the headlines of many articles, Travis,46, remained lowkey wearing a black-capped hoodie paired with blue baggy pants and grey sunglasses.

Reign Aston Disick,7, is the son Kourtney Kardashian had with her ex Scott Disick, who starred in Keeping Up With The Kourtney Kardashian and its spinups. Reign wore a comfy grey-colored attire and added a light green sandal to it and was snapped walking alongside his mama and stepdad.

The excursion seems to have only the three from the family, as Kardashian’s other children, Penelope and Mason, were missing from the frame. Not only them, but Travis’ kids, Alabama and Landon, who he had with Shanna Moakler, were also not seen anywhere near them.

In June, the musician was hospitalized following severe pain he experienced in his abdomen. It was later revealed by the doctor that he had acute pancreatitis which was apparently caused by the endoscopy procedure he did a week ago. His daughter, Alabama Barker,16, posted on both Instagram and TikTok about the health condition of her father, however, she happened to remove her snap of holding hands with her father, who was in the hospital bed from Tiktok after minutes from uploading.

The musician also shared about his own condition on Instagram saying that he felt torturous pain due to damage that happened to the pancreatic drainage tube while removing a polyp.

For a few days, Kardashian was not seen so much on social media and her fans were anxious to know what was actually happening to the family as she also tested positive for Covid-19 recently and was then hospitalized by her husband. With a sigh, Kourtney Kardashian reappeared on social media describing the roller coaster days they had throughout the week. She penned about the inevitable role of a person’s health and revealed life-threatening pancreatitis diagnosed to her husband after the regular endoscopy he had.

The mogul further displayed her gratitude and appreciation to the Lord as well as the fans who sent prayers in Travis’ name. Kourtney Kardashian went on to thank the Cedar Sinai officials who ensured proper care to both Travis Barker and herself during the hospitalization and especially thanked the doctors and nurses who cured him.

Kourtney Kardashian could not hold herself back from expressing her heartfelt gratitude and penned in the next post about how sometimes people fail to convey the exact emotion they have within themselves.

