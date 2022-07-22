0 SHARES Share Tweet

Kourtney Mary Kardashian, the American model and socialite break her silence against a fake social media account feigning to be her eldest son Mason.

The actress shared her rage against the faking by opening up her words on Twitter. The mother of a 12-year-old did not keep mum against such a creepy activity, and she now reveals the reason why she deleted her son’s Instagram account recently.

Kourtney Kardashian Slams Creep Pretending To Be Her Son Mason

On Friday, the actress shared a post on her private social media account. The post was all about strong words she fired against the news outlets for reporting her son, Mason’s fake account. She was outraged and called the real owners of the fake account a ‘creep’.

Kourtney said that, for an account that exists on social media, it’s really hard to find the real from the fake. When several accounts emerged claiming to be Mason, everyone speculated that Mason returned with his all-new accounts to rock. Even the little one’s fans thought that the account was real, so started following him on all his social media accounts.

When things got worse, Kourtney, 43, finally preached the rumors and put everything to an end.

Kourtney Kardashian, who is the mother of three – 12-year-old Mason, Penelope, 10, and seven-year-old Reign that she shares with Scott Disick, her ex-partner, denies that her son, Mason does not have an Instagram account and anything that is getting posted is not from their side, she added.

She tweeted by greeting all the users and then swiftly entered into the matter by revealing the fact that the accounts in the name of Mason are fake and every account talking related to their family matters is not real.

One fake social media account alleged that Kylie Jenner, Kourtney’s half-sister got married to Travis Scott.

She tweeted by calling the culprit behind these fake news and accounts ‘ultra creepy’.

Kourtney disclosed one of the fake accounts @lordmasondashdisick which claimed to be Mason’s account in which the person who owns shared the family photos of Kourtney and her children. It seemed that the unknown consistently tried to troll the model and her family for a long time.

As said, the fans of the pre-teen were convinced that Mason was behind each post that appeared publicly.

Many social media users still remember when Mason crept his way back to social media in back 2020. He seemed to be on Instagram by sharing a live session right after his parents deleted his active account. In the live video, he seemed to answer all the queries shot against him regarding his present family life. For one question related to Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, he said that they were not around together.

Earlier this year, one of his posts from the fake account got viral and stunned the audience. It was all about an alleged Instagram story against Kendall Jenner, his model aunt. By reading his post, the audience took it very seriously. The Mason “impersonator” went on trolling everyone in his family including Kylie giving birth to her son.

When things crossed the boundary, Kourtney Kardashian, the mom of Mason decided to act against the fake doings on social media.

Newly, a TikTok account popped up claiming to be the KUWTK alum. The profile got more than 3K followers and was kept on posting videos from the vacation destinations where the family had previously been for spending some quality time.

The creator of the fake TikTok account also owns an Instagram account under the same username, ‘@itzangel_j’.

This clearly showcases the fact that someone strange is targeting Kourtney Kardashian’s family.

A user who follows this counterfeit account asked their opinion on Kendall, and for this suddenly asked query, the impersonator answered in a negative way saying, it’s really boring, basic, and simple.

Another user asked to rate Kim Kardashian, and for this, the fake account holder described Kim as a very successful and powerful woman. He even rated her 8.5 out of 10.

The rumors hit the family and never missed anyone getting trolled.

What made the fans and the audience feel confused was the pre-teen boy once started an Instagram account without his parents knowing and he shared much about their family life. He was perfectly answering the questions. When fake account users came into action in the name of mason everyone believed it to be Kourtney Kardashian’s son.

The audience was following the bogus accounts and trusted the stories posted under this account until Kourtney made it clear that it was not Mason who managed the accounts.

The strong action of the mom at the right time clearly showcases the deep love she holds for her son. To date, Kourtney tried her best to keep her son out of the eyes of the public.

