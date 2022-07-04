0 SHARES Share Tweet

Khloe Kardashian shared a photo of her and her daughter True celebrating Khloe’s 38th birthday on Instagram. This June, Khloe Kardashian turned 38. A few days later, the star of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” shared the news on her official Instagram account. There, she posted some cute pictures of her daughter True Thompson, who is 4 years old.

Khloe Kardashian And Her Daughter True Had Matching Pink Dresses

Khloe wore a short baby pink rubber dress that fit her like a glove and pointed heels that matched. She wore her hair in a long, blonde, wavy bob that reminded people of Marilyn Monroe.

She also had a neutral, pointy manicure. True, on the other hand, was dressed like a princess in a dark pink dress with sparkles and white sneakers. “Happy Birthday Khloe,” which was spelled out in fancy balloons in the background.

Khloe Kardashian wrote in the post’s caption, “Thank you all so much for all the birthday love,” and then added an emoji of a heart with a smile. “I’ve been surrounded by love and good things, and I’m so thankful. We took about 400 pictures to try to get some of the girls in them. “I love them, but this is the best we have,” she said.

A few weeks before this post, Khloe, True, her mother Kris, and her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson were seen outside together. There Khloe looked beautiful in a long, slinky black dress with spaghetti straps.

She also wore big white sneakers and simple gold jewelry. Her blonde hair reached her shoulders and was straight as a pin.

Given Khloe and Tristan’s tumultuous split, the outing was a bit of a shock. Khloe married NBA star Kevin Durant in 2016, and the couple welcomed their first child, True, in 2018.

After infidelity suspicions surfaced between Tristan and Kylie’s closest friend Jordyn Woods, the pair decided to call it quits a year later. In 2021, while co-parenting their kid, the two of them temporarily reconnected.

It was revealed that Tristan fathered a kid with another woman, Maralee Nichols, while Khloe and Tristan were still in a relationship, and they formally broke up. When Kim found out about the romance online, she immediately notified Khloe of the situation.

Kardashian published a number of photographs from an event in which both she and her daughter with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson wore pink. However, the reality star stated that she thought the outcome of the photographs to be pretty amusing.

