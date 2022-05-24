Tristan Thompson Spend Time With Daughter!!

Tristan’s father is on duty with his daughter, fulfilling his fatherly duties! While ex-Khloe Kardashian jetted out to Italy in advance of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s wedding, Tristan Thompson is spending quality time with his girl, True Thompson.

On Friday, May 20, The Father Of Three Tweeted a Photo



“Twinz,” the NBA player 31, captioned an Instagram Story with two red heart emoticons and a photo of the father-daughter duo. On Friday, May 20, the father of three tweeted a photo of the two cheesing for the camera in his kitchen while playing with her L.O.L. Shock toys.

Following break, the two headed to the washroom for some self-care, where Tristan allowed his daughter, 4, play with his hair. As True applied another “big” glob of hair gel to his head, he observed, “My hair is getting right.” He added, “Styling by True,” as he flaunted his new style.

Despite the fact that True’s parents are no longer together, Tristan has continued to fulfil his responsibilities as a father.

Tristan is simply not the best match for me.” After it was revealed that he fathered his third child with Maralee Nichols while he and Khloé were still dating, Khloé told Robin Roberts in April. In January 2022, one month after Maralee gave birth to their kid, Theo, paternity tests revealed that Tristan was the baby’s father. ” “My actions have not coincided with the way I view you, regardless of what you may believe,” Khloé said. I’m heartbroken all over again.

Thompson Is The Eldest Child Of Jamaican Parents Who Have Four Children

His younger brother played high school basketball for Wesley Christian High School in Allen, Kentucky, where he was a highly regarded prospect. He is also the cousin of Jemal Thompson, a former Virginia State University football champion and former Canadian Football League defensive tackle. Thompson founded the Amari Thompson Fund in 2013, which collaborates closely with Epilepsy Toronto to raise funds and awareness for those affected by epilepsy.

Thompson’s younger brother, Amari, suffers from a neurological disease that causes him to have seizures on a regular basis. Thompson became an American citizen in 2020.

The Kardashian-Jenner family arrived in Portofino, Italy, ahead of Kourtney’s upcoming pre-marriage ceremony when TT and his lover were hanging out.

Khloé, 37, Kourtney, 43, or more sisters Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Kendall Jenner, and mother Kris Jenner – and their closest friends – kicked off the wedding at Ristorante Puny at the conclusion of the week with an outstanding supper. The women were all dressed in dark troupes, including the Good American pioneer, who wore a bodice style panther print attire. It’s a wonderful evening. Kourtney is very stunning.

A source told PEOPLE, “They have an excellent menu with Italian wine, hand-made trofie pasta pesto, ocean bass, and espresso parfaits.” “Adding a heart to the menu makes it better. All of the adoration is palpable. Everyone is looking forward to seeing Kourtney and Travis.”