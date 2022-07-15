0 SHARES Share Tweet

Television star Khloe Kardashian and Chicago Bulls player, Tristan Thompson, are expecting their second baby after True Thompson, 4, via surrogacy and revealed the second baby is a “boy”.

Kardashian’s sister, Kim, made the gender reveal saying that Khloe has been expecting a baby boy. An insider shared that the Kardashian star is extremely happy and grateful to the surrogate for the blessing she is about to pour into their family.

Down in the dumps, the pregnancy of the surrogate was revealed when Thomspon’s paternity scam became public. The surrogate was 3-4 weeks expectant when the heartbreaking revelation was made live on one of the episodes of their family show.

An insider reported that the former couple has not so far had a discussion other than co-parenting. Following their split last December, Thompson had made it clear that he was about to take full responsibility for whatever he did and would be accepting the fatherhood of the newborn.

The NBA player even sought Khloe’s apology saying that she does not deserve to be in the position that she is currently in and agreed that she was not treated that well all these times. Even though the relationship between the both was not stable, they get back and split every now and then before the pair’s final split.

Currently, the couple is separated after the birth of his son, Theo Thompson, whom he had with Maralee Nicholes.

According to the sources, surrogacy was kept a secret not only because they had to respect the privacy of the surrogate, but also to ensure a healthy environment and mental health for Khloe herself amidst the scandal of Thompson.

The news was however leaked and another insider reported that Khloe was upset with the printing of the secret which was sealed within her lips, as she could not get time to share it with her near and dear ones, personally.

Khloe Kardashian was compelled to confirm the news with the media as she knew that there was no point in dragging the matter.

Kardashian had previously displayed her love for kids as she told in May of last year that she needs her daughter True to have a number of siblings like her, such that she can rely upon her brothers and sisters in times of emergencies and they will also be a part of the good times as well.

Confronting the surrogate was no rocket science for her as Khloe told the source that it is a high risk for her to be carrying a baby and thus she chose to freeze her eggs and opted for the IVF method.

In the June episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Khloe ripped open her thoughts on surrogacy and the procedures she had to go through as the whole practice involves many tiring tests unlike what she had imagined.

