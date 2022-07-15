Travis Barker Performs At Machine Gun Kelly’s Star-Studded La Show!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Machine Gun Kelly’s “Mainstream Sellout Tour” event in Los Angeles seemed to have been a star-studded affair. The rapper performed at the Kia Forum in Inglewood on Wednesday, with guests including Halsey, Travis Barker, and Lil Wayne, as well as several other well-known musicians such as Avril Lavigne, who was backstage.

Barker returned to the stage to play the drums for the first time since being hospitalized with pancreatitis last month. The two musicians are well-known to be close friends.

Travis Barker wasted no time in transitioning from the hospital bed to center stage.

The superstar drummer was recently hospitalized with a potentially fatal bout of pancreatitis and was treated at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. Barker looks to have recovered completely, and his wife, Kourtney Kardashian, has been at his side during his health emergency.

Only a month after being hospitalized, the drummer is currently performing in front of thousands of admirers. Machine Gun Kelly recently joined Barker on stage in Los Angeles for two songs, “title track (Tickets To My Downfall)” and “bloody valentine,” on which Barker assisted.

“There’s a person I grew up idolizing who I became friends with, and he believed in me,” MGK told the audience at the show. “And I’ve never wanted to jam to a song he and I wrote.” Make some noise for him tonight, Travis Barker of L.A.

“Travis isn’t supposed to be playing the drums right now, but guess what he’s doing here?” “I’m playing the drums right now!”

MGK went on.

“Trav, I know we agreed to one song, but I’d be remiss if I didn’t request ‘one more song.'”

Barker worked with MGK on the latter’s 2020 album Tickets To My Downfall and a mainstream sellout, both of which were big successes when they were released.

Recently, the drummer has been observed going to and from his recording facility in Calabasas, California.

On July 8, another of Barker’s contemporaries, black bear, released a new tune titled “the concept,” which Barker co-wrote and produced.

“I felt wonderful going in for an endoscopy on Monday.” “However, after supper, I suffered agonizing agony and have been hospitalized ever since,” the artist said in an Instagram Story post on July 2.

“During the endoscopy, a very little polyp was removed directly in a highly delicate place, which is generally treated by professionals, and regrettably, this injured a crucial pancreatic drainage tube.” This led to severe, perhaps fatal pancreatitis.”

Travis’ wife, Kourtney Kardashian, who was with him in the hospital, was also seen at the MGK event on Wednesday. The reality personality, 43, attended the event in a long leather jacket with feathery sleeves and a white tank top.

They were joined on stage by a slew of other celebrities, including Avril Lavigne, Mod Sun, and Charli D’Amelio. Kourtney’s best friend Addison Rae and her boyfriend, Omer Fedi, were also seen at the show.

