A new gossip is open in the air saying that Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’’s surrogate was already pregnant when the reality of the Canadian basketball player hit the model.

Wednesday, Khloe Kardashian’s representative reported that the baron is exceptionally grateful to the surrogate for her incredible role in her life. The rep confirms Khlope’s second pregnancy by adding that True will have a sibling soon and requested privacy from the outer world so that she can entirely focus on her family, which is growing.

Khloé Kardashian’s ‘Baby Was Conceived’ Before His Cheating

The source also put light on the fact that Khloe,38, and Tristan,31, have been still mute with each other since last December when the couple actually parted ways following the paternity scandal he was involved in. it stated that the former pair had discussed nothing other than co-parenting their 4-year-old daughter, True Thompson.

On December 1, Maralee Nichols gave birth to the child she had with Tristan, following which Tristan accepted his parenthood and shared an Instagram story in which the NBA player clearly wrote that he is aware of his actions and thus he is going to take the necessary actions and responsibility to raise the newborn.

Since 2016, the Kardashian sister and the Chicago Bulls player were in an unstable relationship that went on and off every now and then. The ex-couple then had their first child, True in 2018. Tristan now fathers a total of three kids, True, the baby in the womb, and Prince, 5, whom he had with his ex-girlfriend, Jordan Craig.

The player penned his heartfelt apology to the Kardashian star writing that he still respects her and his actions can in no way match the actual respect he has for her. He sincerely apologized to Khloe and said that she, as a person, does not deserve to be a part of this mess and accepted that he did wrong to her by treating her ill throughout the years.

A source told that it was in the middle of the shoot of Hulu’s The Kardashians, that the cheating news of Tristan came out live. Khloe’s Kardashian reaction was commendable as remained calm throughout the episode and that makes sense now as she would already know the fact that she is going to have another baby with Tristan Thompson

According to an insider, the surrogate was pregnant for about a month with their baby and it was in the middle that the breaking news aired about Tristen’s paternity scandal.

Now when looking back, True’s mommy had revealed in the finale of her family reality show that anyone should get multiple chances in their life and the model tycoon audibly said that marriage is not the ultimate end, for even she and Tristen still have things to be concerned about.

After the finale episode, Kardashian made a tweet that appreciated her family for being the pillar of her life.

