James Caan’s Wife: Everything To Know About The Actor’s 4 Marriages

James Caan has been married four times in his 82 years. Find out as much as you can about the most important relationships in the Oscar-nominated actor’s life.

James Caan died on July 6, which was a sad day, but he had a legendary career in Hollywood. In the 1970s, he became a well-known actor when he played Sonny Corleone in The Godfather and The Godfather: Part II.

He was nominated for four Golden Globes, an Emmy Award, and an Oscar during his long and varied career. James showed that he could play almost any kind of role, from a funny one in “Elf” to an iconic one in “Las Vegas” to voice roles in “The Simpsons” and “Family Guy.”

Everything You Need To Know About James Caan’s Wife

He was also busy with his family. He had five children from four different marriages. Even though he was single at the end of his life, the star of “Misery” found love at every point in his career. He married Dee Jay Mathis in 1961. Find out about James Caan’s four former wives and what you should know about them below.

In 1961, James married actress Dee Jay Mathis, but they didn’t stay together for long. They were no longer together by 1966. But Dee and James had Tara Caan, who is now 57 years old, in 1964. The famous actor’s first child has stayed out of the spotlight for the most part, but she is said to have her own children.

James Caan’s career was also helped by the time he spent with Dee. During his first marriage, he got his first movie roles, like Lady in a Cage (1964) and The Glory Guys (1965).

James Caan didn’t get married again until 1976 when he wed Sheila Marie Ryan. Sheila is known for her parts in movies and TV shows like Road House (1989) and Hunter. She was also on the cover of Playboy in October 1973. But that marriage didn’t last any longer. It was over the following year, in 1977. On August 23, 1976, Scott Caan was born.

Sheila, his mother, was an actress and model who dated Elvis Presley. Scott is probably James’s most well-known child because he has been in movies like Ocean’s Eleven, Varsity Blues, and Gone in 60 Seconds. Between each marriage, the actor took another long break. According to the Source, they got married in September 1990 in Marina Del Rey, California.

By March 1994, they had also broken up, but not before Alexander James Caan, who is now 30 years old and was born to Ingrid, a life coach. When James Caan got married to Ingrid, he started having a lot of problems. In 1994, Heidi Fleiss said that she dated James, but James Caan said they had nothing to do with each other. Heidi said that she saw him in 1992 in Texas on the set of the movie Flesh and Bone.

James Caan moved on much faster to his next marriage. In 1995, he married actress and costume designer Linda Stokes, and they were together for a while. It lasted more than 20 years and ended in a rough way. Still, Linda and James had two boys: James Caan Arthur Caan in 1995 and Jacob Nicholas Caan in 1998.

