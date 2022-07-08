0 SHARES Share Tweet

There are rumors that Kendall Jenner and her boyfriend Devin Booker are breaking up. Keep scrolling to find out if they are still together or if they have decided to go their separate ways.

It looks like Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker get along well.

Even though it was said in mid-June that the couple had broken up after two years, the Kardashians star, who is 26, showed her support for Booker, who is 25, on Thursday by posting the NBA 2K23 cover to her Instagram Story without a caption.



The latest version of the NBA 2K video game can now be ordered ahead of time. Booker said in a video taken at the cover photo shoot, “It’s something I’ve dreamed about.” “Dreams do come true.”

A source said that Kendall Jenner feels like they’re going in different directions.

Another source told the news organization that she and Booker “have talked about their future, but they don’t agree.”

But almost a week after news of their breakup hit the news, the couple was seen together at the Malibu branch of Soho House.

Kendall Jenner talked about how she feels about being the only Kardashian-Jenner sister who doesn’t have kids on a recent episode of The Kardashians. At the time of filming, Kylie Jenner was still carrying her second child with Travis Scott.

Kendall Jenner said in a confessional, “I’m so happy to be an aunt again.” “At this point, I just have so many nieces and nephews. But it’s really cool to meet a new little person and see who they grow up to be.”

Kendall Jenner told Khloé Kardashian while they were in a baby store, “Oh my god, I can’t believe I’m in a store for babies. Just like when my day will come.”

After spending time together in Italy for Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding, the couple decided that they weren’t “on the same page” about their future. They broke up in June 2022.

But since the shocking news came out, the two have been seen together many times.

The 26-year-old model and athlete were seen hanging out at Soho House in Malibu, California, and partying together at Michael Rubin’s Hampton’s house over the July 4th weekend.

At Rubin’s party, a spy told us, “It looked like they were good,” but he didn’t say more about their relationship. Jenner and Booker started dating in 2020, but they didn’t post about it on Instagram until February of the next year.

