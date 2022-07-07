0 SHARES Share Tweet

Jordanian Princess Iman bint Abdullah got happily engaged to a New York-based financier, Jameel Alexander Thermiotis, on July 6, 2022.

The news related to the engagement was officially announced by the Royal Hashemite Court on Wednesday.

Iman, the beautiful young lady was seen in a flowing white gown which is having an embellished high neck collar. She was in a perfect look of a princess bride.

The snap of the engagement recently got hit on the internet and everything was well cleared in the couple’s photo.

The highlight of the pic was the diamond solitaire engagement ring of the Royal Highness Princess Iman bint.

The engagement was carried out in the presence of Majesties King Abdullah II, Queen Rania Al Abdullah, Royal Highnesses Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, Princess Salma bint Abdullah II, and Prince Hashem bin Abdullah II.

Along with the huge family members of the princess Iman, there were also close ones and the family of Mr. Thermiotis.

The Royal Hashemite Court extends the heartfelt sincere wishes to Royal Highness Princess Iman and Mr. Thermiotis for a lifetime of happiness on the very special occasion and congratulated the couple for moving on to another phase of their life.

Princess Iman, 25, is the eldest daughter of King Abdullah II of Jordan and Queen Rania. She completed her studies at Georgetown University in Washington, D.C, Her older brother, Crown Prince Hussein, 28, also studied at the very same university, and following his footsteps, the princess showed her interest in doing her studies there.

Alexander, the one with whom princess Iman got engaged, was born in Caracas, Venezuela, in 1994. He is of Greek descent and works in finance in New York.

The proud mother, Queen Rania recently posted a snap of the newly engaged couples on Instagram. It was the Queen’s first public photo ever and she holds a huge follower circle of nearly 7 million.

Though it was Queen Rania’s first post on her private Instagram account, millions came then to share their love and wishes for the lovely couple.

Everyone inside the family and the ones outside were equally happy about the engagement.

For the post shared by the Queen, the proud mom of Iman even shared her happiness by describing her little girl. She said that the smile has been a real gift of love that she had cherished since Iman, the beauty was born.

She even wished the couple to open a new chapter filled with true love and laughter.

The pure wishes from the bottom of the Queen’s heart made Iman and her love Thermiotis equally happy and they even spread their smile to the extreme as a very sweet response to all who attended the very special occasion.

