Grimes And Chelsea Manning Broke Up After Only 4 Months Together

By: Nancy Erin

Grimes and Chelsea, 34, are no longer in a relationship anymore. The latest reports show that the female couple was in a very serious relationship but is now breaking up forever.

The former couple started their love life in March, and in no time they opened up for dating. But now, after a couple of weeks, they decided to split up for a while. 

The breakup news made the audience and their fans totally confused and shocked as four months ago the very same couple shared the headline of getting serious about their relationship, and they were more deeply bonded. 

Grimes stepped into a romantic relationship with Chelsea right after she publicly declared a broke up with Elon Musk, the Tesla CEO. Grimes is sharing two children with Elon, and they were living together for years.

In March, Grimes, and Elon confirmed the news that they welcomed their daughter, Exa Dark Sideræl, after their two-year-old son, X Æ A-12. But at that time, when the media reporters asked Grimes about Elon, she said that she like to call Elon her boyfriend and nothing more, and she even added that both of them are very fluid. They were not under a single roof and were living in separate houses.

Grimes and Elon Musk already tagged their relationship as ‘friendship’. But later on, she officially confirmed their separation by giving hot responses on Twitter.

Grimes tweeted that she had broken up again, and still Elon is her best friend, and he is definitely the love of her life. Those words shared by Grimes on Twitter reflected her true feelings for him in her heart.

Just like Grimes, the singer, Chelsea who always long to be in her private space usually prefers to keep her life very private. But she is not the type of hiding herself from the whole world. She definitely comes in headlines about her personal life but all in a unique way. She usually expresses herself differently.

Chelsea, the former intelligence analyst, spent a long time seven years in a military prison as she was caught leaking classified documents to Wikileaks. For such a crime, she was sentenced to 35 years, but former President Barack Obama commuted her sentence. She was in prison for the very first time. Chelsea was released from prison in the year 2020. 

Though Chelsea keeps her private life very private, the relationship she had with Grimes was shared with the public and her fans. She made multiple tweets about her love life with Grimes and about her cool personality that made her fall for Grimes.

Though they were in a short love life span, the quality time they spent together seemed to be great. The posts both shared at that time reveal the fact that they were good being together. But the real point that made them tear apart is still a mystery. Until now, the former couple keeps mum about the same question. 

