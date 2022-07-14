0 SHARES Share Tweet

Criminal Minds, the American police procedural crime drama is back to track with its 16th season. Earlier last year, in February 2021, Paramount+ announced the early development of the 10-episode revival series. And later this year, in July 2022 the broadcasting television network officially gave an order for the revival series.

This American television series was created and produced by Jeff Davis and premiered initially on CBS on 22nd September 2005. The series has telecasted 15 seasons and the final episodes were out on 19th February 2020. It was based on a group of criminal profilers who work in the Behavioral Analysis Unit(BAU) under the FBI. They investigate the crimes using behavioral analysis to find unknown subjects.

The Last Season Aired On February 19, 2020

The much-awaited series is coming back on streaming networks as the series had gained a huge rating in the past years. Also, the fans and stars were waiting for more BAU crimes. The revival series will feature the original stars including Joe Mantegna, Adam Rodriguez, A.J. Cook, Aisha Tyler, Kirsten Vangsness, and Paget Brewster.

There was great confusion battling around the internet and even among the fans regarding the return of the series. And to provide some relief, the latest reports out by Paramount+ clarify that the continuation of the long-running CBS sequel will be a 10 episodes limited series. The sequel will depict the stories of the characters, the crimes they come across, and even the troubles they face in their personal lives outside their work.

As of now, the streaming service has not yet announced the premiering date or any further info regarding the upcoming series. On Tuesday, actor Joe Mantegna, who played the role of David Rossi in the series, posted a photo on social media to celebrate the return of the series.

The photo seemed like he was standing on a soundstage and the caption was more like a big tease for the fans. He captioned, “Just doing a little inspection today for an upcoming project.” it even had the hashtag, #criminalminds which raises doubt in the fans. As per the sources he will return in the Criminal Minds Revival while actors like Matthew Gray Gubler and Daniel Henney will not be a part of the series anymore.

The last episode of the thrilling series that revolves around an elite team of FBI profilers was premiered in February 2020. And last year when a fan asked about the comeback of Criminal Minds, Brewster replied that sadly there is no room for any hope and the show is more like dead.

She even continued that she’ll let them know if there will be any progress. But even when she says this she doesn’t have any hope for herself. The news of the return of the series is out after almost a year of this incident thus killing the anticipation within the fans and the cast.

As the series was about to end with the final episodes of the 15th season, Amy Reisenbach, CBS’ EVP of current programs, announced that the show was one of the biggest hits of CBS and that they are so proud to stream it. She even added that the show has not only the best-aired television series but also was an international hit online. Criminal Minds was the third most streamed series on Netflix in 2021.

Other than Criminal Minds: Revival, Paramount+ has also ordered a planned true criminal docuseries called The Real Criminal Minds. It will showcase a real former FBI profiler and examine real cases and behaviors which are illustrated through clips from the fictional Criminal Minds series.

