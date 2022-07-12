Elon Musk And Natasha Bassett Broke Up After Their Twins' Revelation

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Natasha Bassett broke up with billionaire Elon Musk after he admitted in November 2021 that he had secretly fathered twins.

Elon Musk, who is 51 years old, and Natasha Bassett, who is 28 and from Australia, have broken up, Just a few days ago, the billionaire founder of Space X confirmed that he and Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis had secretly given birth to twins in November 2021.

This makes his total number of children ten. And our source says that after his big reveal, Natasha ended their “romantic” relationship, but she “hopes that they can still be friends.”

Elon Musk And Natasha Bassett Broke Up

“Natasha has learned so much from Elon, and she is grateful for the time they spent together, which was very special and surreal,” our source told us.

Natasha has decided to focus more on her career, which has exploded since Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis biopic came out. Natasha played Dixie Locke, The King’s high school sweetheart, in the movie.

“After her Elvis biopic came out at the end of June, these last few weeks have been very hard on Natasha,” a source said. “She has always wanted to be an actress, and it’s her first real love.

She is finally getting the recognition she has worked so hard for her whole life, and Natasha knows that she must take the next steps alone. She is too busy to listen to the noise from the outside.” Even more so the ones that came from her relationship with Elon.

Natasha was seen getting off of Elon’s jet in Los Angeles, Calif., on February 17. Elon was with Natasha. But no pictures of Elon and Natasha together were taken until May 29, when they were seen having lunch in St. Tropez.

The week before, we told you EXCLUSIVELY that Natasha took Elon’s mother, Maye Musk, who is 74, to the premiere of Elvis in Cannes, France, as her guest.

The source told us that Natasha’s friendship with Maye has not changed because of the breakup. They said, “Natasha loves his mother Maye, and the bond they have will last.”

Natasha probably won’t have another baby with Elon Musk but a source said that she does want to have kids of her own someday.

“Natasha knows she will have a family someday because she wants one, but she has very traditional values,” the source said. “She is also young, and she doesn’t plan to have kids right now. She will be ready when the time is right. She is now focusing on herself and her career, and things are going well for her.

