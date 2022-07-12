0 SHARES Share Tweet

In a new Instagram photo, Lisa Rinna wore stylish sunglasses and wore a white two-piece while outside in the sun.

Lisa Rinna is turning 59 in style! In a new Instagram photo she posted on her birthday, July 11, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star wore a white bikini that looked good on her. She was hunched over with her hands on her knees in the epic photo, which was taken outside in front of a blue sky and palm trees. She wore cool sunglasses, and her short hair looked wet.

Lisa Rinna Celebrates Her 59th Birthday

A few hours before she posted the photo of herself in the white bikini, Lisa posted a picture of herself in a different two-piece, which you can see above. She posed outside again in front of palm trees and a blue sky while wearing a pink bucket hat with a leopard print bottom. “Another trip around the Sun.

Lisa’s family also paid special tribute to her on social media, in addition to her fans who wished her well on her birthday. Her daughter Delilah Hamlin shared some photos of her beautiful mother on her Instagram story, including one of them posing and smiling when Delilah was young. “Happy birthday to the best mom in the world. “You’re my best friend and I’m so lucky to have you as my mom,” she wrote with a red heart emoji next to the picture.

Lisa’s other daughter, Amelia Hamlin, also posted photos of Lisa and birthday wishes on her Instagram story. She wrote “Happy Birthday Mommyyyyy” on a picture of the beautiful woman holding her as a child. “I’ll be happy if I’m half as great as you are. “I love you so much,” she wrote over another picture of Lisa smiling in different poses.

Lisa Rinna’s birthday suit is ready for the beach.

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star celebrated her 59th birthday on Monday by striking a sexy pose in a tiger-striped Melissa Odabash bikini top ($120) and bottom ($120) and a printed Palm Angels bucket hat.

“We’ve been around the sun again. “This is 59,” wrote Rinna.

If you want to look like the “Days of Our Lives” star, you might want to start at the top. Her bucket hat, which used to cost $235, is now on sale for just $11.

The founder of Rinna Beauty didn’t just wear one bikini for her big day. She also posted steamy photos to her Instagram Story to mark the occasion, wearing a classic black two-piece under an animal-print Melissa Odabash cover-up (also on sale for $253) and multiple hats, including a different bucket style.

