0 SHARES Share Tweet

Court records show that Elon Musk and Shivon Zilis, the project director at his Neuralink company, had twins in November 2021.

Last year, Elon Musk had twins in secret. According to court documents released by the Insider on Wednesday, the CEO of Tesla, who is 51 years old, had twins with Shivon Zilis last November. Austin, Texas, is where the twins were born.

Elon Musk And Shivon Zilis Had Twins Last Year

The papers show that in April, Musk and Zilis, who is the project director at his Neuralink company, asked a Texan county court to change the names of their children so that they would “have their father’s last name and have their mother’s last name as part of their middle name.”

The documents did not say what the twins’ names were or what gender they were.

In May, a judge in Austin said yes to their request.

Even though Elon Musk and his ex-girlfriend Grimes broke up in September, they had a baby girl through a surrogate just a few weeks before the twins were born.

She also told the outlet at the time that she and Elon Musk want more children, saying, “We’ve always wanted at least three or four.” However, the day the article came out, she tweeted that they had broken up again.

After having the twins, Musk now has 10 children. With his first wife, Justine Wilson, he has twins, Vivian Jenna Wilson and Griffin Musk, who are 18 years old, and triplets, Kai, Damian, and Sax Musk, who were born in 2006.

Nevada Elon Musk, their other son, died when he was 10 weeks old.

Court records show that Vivian got her to wish to legally change her name and gender last month.

Vivian explained why she wanted the changes in a short sentence in her original petition, which was filed on April 18—just a few days after she turned 18—and was sent to the court.

“Gender Identity and the fact that I no longer live with or want to have any kind of relationship with my biological father,” she wrote, according to court documents.

Elon Musk doesn’t talk much about his own family, but he has strong ideas about how to increase the birth rate.

At the Wall Street Journal’s annual CEO Council in December 2021, he said that there are “not enough people” in the world.

“I think the low birth rate and the rate at which it is falling is one of the biggest threats to civilization,” he said. “Please look at the numbers. If people don’t have more children, civilization will fall apart, mark my words.”

Read More: