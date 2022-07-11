18.6 C
Oacoma
Monday, July 11, 2022
Hailey Bieber Wears White Lingerie In Victoria's Secret Photos!!

By: Rachel Olivia

In November 2021, Hailey Bieber joined the new VS Collective, which aims to move the company toward “positive change.”

Hailey Bieber just put out her latest Victoria’s Secret ad photos. Zoey Grossman posted pictures of the model, who is 25, wearing a white bra and matching underwear on her Instagram account on Saturday, July 9. Hailey wore a bra that looked like a t-shirt and mesh underwear, which showed off her “Baby” tattoo on the inside of her left thigh. She looked straight at the camera. The next picture showed that she added a pair of sporty socks to the outfit.

Hailey Bieber Just Put Out Her Latest Victoria’s Secret Ad Photos

In the next two photos, Hailey wore a black-and-white patterned bikini top and matching bottoms. She posed in a bright green donut floaty and a pair of sunglasses that were perfect for summer. Hailey didn’t need to write anything on the photos, but she did credit the photographer and the brand and added a heart and a sun emoji.

Hailey Bieber Wears White Lingerie In Victoria’s Secret Photos

After the Victoria’s Secret Angels left the brand last November, the New York native joined the newly formed VS Collective. As the company moves into a new era, the new initiative is meant to be more open and diverse. She wrote on Instagram at the time, “I am so happy to announce that I am joining the @victoriassecret #VSCollective, a place for strong women to use their voice in an authentic way.” Hailey also said, “I’m excited to work with VS on this journey and the ones to come.”

Notably, Hailey Bieber has never walked in Victoria’s Secret fashion shows because she is too short (5’7″), but you wouldn’t know it from the way she looks in the ads! She also made a statement about the partnership after she joined VS Collective. “I’m honored to be with these amazing women, many of whom have inspired me with their own stories in a lot of different ways. “I’m excited to be a part of the VS collective and help make a difference,” she said in a press release from the Ohio-based lingerie company.

All of the photos had a simple blue background, which let Hailey’s amazing body in lingerie stand out without any other distractions. Mayowa Nicholas and Grace Elizabeth, two other models, are also in the campaign. Their pictures were taken in a tropical setting with a white sand beach and a big chair made of rattan.

Rachel Olivia
Rachel Olivia
With 25 years of working career, Rachel Olivia is currently working with Chamberlainsun as a leading Journalist covering almost every field. She is a journalist and a television host who covers a wide range of entertainment topics including, TV shows and movies. She is a graduate with a Bachelor’s degree in American Studies.
