Busi Lurayi Star Of How To Ruin Christmas Passed Away At 35!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Busisiwe, star of ‘How to Ruin Christmas’, On Sunday, July 10th, ‘Busi’ Lurayi passed away at her home. South African actress Busi Lurayi, who appeared in Netflix’s How to Ruin Christmas, died, according to entertainment pundit Phil Mphela.

Busisiwe Lurayi Is Reportedly Dead At Her Home On Sunday

Busi Lurayi, the beloved South African actress, has died. Luray is most recognized for her role as Phumzile in the SABC1 sitcom City Ses’la, alongside Thando Thabethe in the Netflix film How To Ruin Christmas. The cause of Busi Lurayi’s death has not yet been revealed, according to entertainment expert Phil Mphela.In a statement released Monday, the actress’s family announced that she had been found dead at her home on Sunday. The cause of her death is still unknown.

As Phumzile on the SABC1 sitcom City Ses’la and its spin-off series Ses’Top La, actress Busi Lurayi is most known in her native South Africa. As Phumzile, she won the first-ever SAFTA Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Television Comedy in 2006.

It was after the first season that Busi Lurayi left the program (she was replaced by Thuli Thabethe) in order to join the cast of Amanda Holden’s ITV drama Wild At Heart, about a British family who relocates to a South African game reserve. As Swazi Lukhele, a socialite wife who is divorcing her husband David Lukhele, she joined the cast of Generations in November 2011.

In 2012, she starred in the Mzansi Magic sitcom S.I.E.S. as the head of the government’s incompetent department of Social Impact and Empowerment Strategy. Phumzile returned to Ses’Top La for Season 2 in 2014 after appearing in the game programme Million Rand Money Drop in 2013.

There has been a lot of buzz on social media about a statement Busi’s family sent earlier today. Her cause of death has yet to be determined, according to the family’s statement. The How to Ruin Christmas actress reportedly died at home, according to reports.

“Busisiwe died unexpectedly on Sunday, July 10, 2022, and was confirmed dead at her home by medical officials. We are currently waiting for the results of the autopsy report, which will shed light on the cause of her death,” the statement concluded.

As a family, we humbly ask for your patience as we deal with this devastating news. As previously said, we appreciate your support and will send updates as soon as they become available.

READ MORE: