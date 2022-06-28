TikTok Celebrity Charli D’Amelio And Landon Barker Are Dating!!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The Hollywood entertainment media is spiced up with the numerous romance speculations they have come across in the past few months. Earlier this June, romance speculation between Olivia Rodrigo and Conan Gray was lit up by the media. This speculation finally concluded they are just good friends who share good memories and enjoy each other’s company. Another one was of Khloé Kardashian dating a Private Equity Investor, and the rumors that followed the news.

Charli D’Amelio Is Relationship Travis Barker’s Son Landon Barker

Recently, another sparked romance speculation has taken its position in the Hollywood entertainment news. The TikTok star and entrepreneur Charli D’Amelio is dating Landon Barker, a musician and developing fashion designer. Landon is the son of Travis Barker, an American musician who performs as the drummer for the rock band Blink-182.

As per the sources, Charli and Landon are seeing each other and are at the early stages of a relationship. Both of them are 18 and were spotted together while leaving Landon’s show earlier this month. The speculations began when the couple disclosed the tattoos they had done this week by Arbel, a renowned tattoo artist in Los Angeles. Furthermore, the duo was spotted together leaving the album release party of Charli’s sister, Dixie’s debut album(‘A Letter To Me’) held earlier this week.

And to put more spice to the rumor, they both follow each other on Instagram. Before the rumor, Charki was in a relationship with a fellow TikToker and musician, Chase Hudson, known by his name Lil Huddy. And their relationship has appeared on Charli’s family’s reality TV series, The D’Amelio Show in which the relationship was shown unstable. And by April 2020 Charli came up on her social media revealing her official break-up with Chase after a year of dating. Meanwhile, Landon was rumored to be in a relationship with Devenity Perkins but hasn’t been romantically linked to anyone for the past few years.

Charli D’Amelio is a renowned social media personality and dancer. She is the youngest daughter of former model Heidi D’Amelio, and businessman Marc D’Amelio. She began her appearance on social media in the 2019s and started posting dancing videos on TikTok which went viral. She gained a huge fan following and became the most followed creator on TikTok.

She is the first individual to achieve both 50 million and 100 million followers on TikTok and was the second-highest earning TikTok personality in 2019 according to Forbes. As per TikTok, Charlie has developed into one of the most acknowledged and cherished TikTok creators in the world within 18 months. They even declared donating $100,000 in Charli’s name to American Dance Movement, an association that began aiming to improve access to dance education in the United States.

As per early reports, Hudson and Landon were close friends and they attended Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s intimate Italian wedding. With the spreading of romance rumors about Charli and Landon, there have been several issues between these friends. After Charli left the show with Landon, Hudson removed a photo he posted on Instagram with Landon. Also, he is not following Landon anymore on Instagram.

Read More:

Britney Spears’ Ex Jason Alexander ‘Attempted To Enter Her Bedroom While She Was In There’

Disney Wants Johnny Depp Back For Pirates Of The Caribbean After $300M Offer

Machine Gun Kelly Details ‘Wild Paranoia’ He Experienced After Father’s Death In New Documentary