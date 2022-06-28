0 SHARES Share Tweet

Machine Gun Kelly discusses a recent serious mental health experience in his new Hulu documentary, “Life in Pink.”

According to the official Hulu website, “Life in Pink” provides an “in-depth look at the dramatic highs and lows” the platinum-selling rap singer has experienced while “seeking music’s top spot.”

Machine Gun Kelly Shared The ‘Dark’ Moment In His Life

The movie’s star, Colson Baker, who is betrothed to Megan Fox, talks candidly about his descent into darkness following the death of his father in 2020 around the halfway point.

Kelly claimed that his internal conflict resulted in a contentious chat with his then-girlfriend and future wife Megan Fox.

“In order to get rid of everything, I flew to my father’s residence. This neighbor and I had this really strange encounter where he told me all these things that I didn’t want to hear “Kelly remembered. “Because I was unable to put that behind me, it (made) me even more upset. It got really, really, really dark and I wouldn’t leave my room.”

“When Megan travelled to Bulgaria to film a movie, I suddenly developed a pretty bizarre phobia. Like, I kept having these paranoid thoughts that I was going to be killed,” Kelly added. “I always went to bed with a shotgun beside me, and one day I (expletive) snapped.

“I called Megan and told her you weren’t there for me. I’m in my room, freaking out over her, and I put the shotgun barrel in my mouth while yelling at the phone and screaming. When I cock the shotgun, the shell jams as the bullet rises. Megan says nothing at all.

The traumatic event, together with his chats with Fox and his 12-year-old daughter Casie, according to the 32-year-old musician, served as a wake-up call for him to “leave drugs for real this time.”

“I want to be able to see in your eyes,’ (Fox and Casie) said as they approached me simultaneously. I don’t want to communicate with you anymore via a veil. I want to think of you as my father and as my future husband,” Kelly reflected.

Machine Gun Kelly is doing everything he can in the last hours of the Bonnaroo festival, saying, “It feels like home right now.”

Kelly has already discussed his background of drug usage. He said that counseling helps him deal with the “intense” conflict between his Machine Gun Kelly and creative selves in a 2020 Interview magazine interview with Dave Franco. his individuality.

Kelly once said to Franco, “Right now my drug of choice is happiness and devotion to art, rather than a commitment to a vice that I think made the art.”

