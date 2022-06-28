0 SHARES Share Tweet

Lady Gaga, the American singer, songwriter, and actress, 36, looked stunning in her black bikini when she was out with her boyfriend Michael Polansky, over a weekend. The singer and her boyfriend, 44, were caught during their personal time when the pair were enjoying a romantic breakfast on the terrace of the Villa Bonomi. Italy.

Lady Gaga During Romantic Breakfast With Michael Polansky

They both seemed to be really happy enjoying some lovely moments together. Gaga and Michael together were ahead of her performance planned at the marriage function of British hedge fund manager billionaire Alan Howard‘s with chef Caroline Byron.

The grand wedding party happened late at the Villa Olmo in Como and lady Gaga rocked the stage as usual in front of guests who were also Gaga’s fans. The attire in which she shined grabbed the attention of many who attended the function.

She was in an emblazoned diamante gown with a net material ross neckline along with a thigh-high slit. Her golden hair which was made short over her forehead was perfectly blended well with the style she was in.

Right after the wedding event, the video of her epic performance soon got viral on social media platforms.

Before Gaga announced her trip to Italy, she shared a beautiful video showing her new look right after her hair was done. It made her fans and the audience equally happy to see her in her new cute style. In the clip she shared, she looked totally makeup-free, and delivered a short part of the track “Di It”.

When the iconic singer is masking herself from the videos showing her incredible voice, she is getting huge attention from her fans for her fruitful acting. The highly talented beauty is still holding a passion for acting, so is considered to play the notable role in Joker 2 movie as Harley Quinn. If Gaga is ready to come up with the role of Harley, it will surely be a perfect musical version of her character.

The consideration fallen over Gaga to play the iconic role of Harley in Joker is not a surprising one for her fans, as she had already marked high her acting talent in the competitive acting world.

The singer who is also an amazing actress was nominated for an Academy Award in 2019, under the category of Best Actress for her outstanding performance in A Star is Born. In that movie, she was quite made a great impression, and after that, her fans were eagerly waiting to see her talented acting on the screen once again.

Now, when the Joker movie news spread over the Internet, fans assume that their wait has come to an end as they seemed to be really confident in her acting, and they truly believe that the rocking singer surely rocks in her new role in Joker 2.

