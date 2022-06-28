Big Announcement Looms, Jeopardy EPBringing Up Changes

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The evergreen TV show Jeopardy might be back soon and fans cannot really keep calm with this news. Though the host is not decided yet, the game show is expected to give a boom after winning awards back-to-back.

The twists will never end, and the audience is quite excited.

Jeopardy EP Hints Hosting Shakeup As Big Announcement Looms

Recently, the Jeopardy series won again for the Daytime Emmy Awards on the 24th of June, 2022. The category was the most outstanding game show and all viewers guessed it right.

This award continued the marathon of continuous winnings for the third time and the fans can easily call it a well-deserved hat-trick. While people have been waiting excitedly for season 38, Michael Davies finally let the cat out of the bag.

He told the media that they are planning to host another season really soon. Their plans were also shared in a clear manner. He further added that the series always wants to be adding more and more versions without compromising on the twists.

With the expanding audience and increasing popularity of this show, multiple hosts are expected in the upcoming season. Overall, they are planning to take the franchise forward for as long as possible.

Another crucial issue is the representation of the huge audience, as well as the whole country. Further details are awaited when the actual authorities would spill the beans on the dates and other details.

Recent Hosts

Celebrity Jeopardy and other branches are handled by different hosts. It is not clear whether Mike Richards would continue or Buzzy Cohen would take over. The tournaments and other branches are expected to continue with the same thrill and excitement.

Will Ferrell might also become the torchbearer of controversial episodes in the long run. Season thirty-eight will probably have a full-time host.

This is because when two co-hosts were given the platform in the last season, a lot of issues arose. Even lawsuits were filed because of those persistent problems.

The producers would like to go easy this time and pick up a popular face who can add much more zeal to Jeopardy.

Popularity Of Jeopardy

Jeopardy is a popular game show that does not follow the traditional approach. In other words, the questions follow the answers and it is not the other way around. The game show aired for the first time way back in the year 1964 and has not lost its charm yet.

Ever since the news of the hosting hurdles hit the industry, there have been widespread speculations regarding who would be chosen as the face of the show this time.

While some people are expecting Mayim Biyalik, others are hoping to see Ken Jennings. With no finalization done as of now, the fans are hoping to have a better season all over.

Whoever is roped in for this session, non-stop entertainment is guaranteed by this game show, of course, among other things.

