As of this writing, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are enjoying an extremely swanky week.

The couple arrived at the Met Gala today after the likes of Kim’s mother and sisters had already strutted their stuff on the red carpet.

Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson Held Hands As Marilyn Monroe’s Vintage Dress Were Worn By Kim!

According to Kourtney Kardashian, Kim had to wait in a “secret” changing room. It was only a matter of time before Marilyn Monroe’s 60-year-old “Happy Birthday Mr. President” dress made its way into the SKIMS founder’s wardrobe.

“It came with armed guards and gloves,” Kim Kardashian told Vogue live host La La Anthony. “It came with armed guards.” Getting into it required a 16-pound weight loss.

Beige with shimmering crystals, the Kardashians star looked stunning in the dress. She paired it with long diamond earrings, a white cropped fur coat, and a blonde hairstyle. For the time being, she told Anthony, “I’m going to keep my hair blonde.”

At one point, Davidson wrapped his arms around the waist of his girlfriend, who was dressed to the nines in Dior and Or & Elle ensembles and wearing his trademark black sunglasses. He escorted her to the top of the Met’s steps and posed for pictures with her. While they were kissing and cuddling, at one point he even gave her a peace sign and flashed the photographers.

A few minutes later, Anthony complimented the comedian’s appearance “This is fantastic, thank you,” he said. Despite her refusal, I was able to wear my propeller hat.”

The White House Correspondents’ Dinner in Washington, D.C., was their first red-carpet appearance, but they had already made their red-carpet debut the weekend before. At the event, Davidson held his girlfriend’s waist with his loving gaze. She wore a silver Balenciaga couture gown and diamond studs by Lorraine Schwartz, while he looked cool in a classic Prada suit, Vans, and black sunglasses. A photo of the two holding hands was later posted on Kim Kardashian’s Instagram account.

As of late, Pete Davidson and Kardashian have become more and more serious in their relationship.

Because the gala was only a few months away, the only options were to lose weight to fit into the dress or find something else to wear. There was really only one choice for her. That was the only option available to her, she declares categorically. In the weeks that followed, Kardashian would stick to a strict diet in an effort to get closer to her goal of weight loss goal weight.

“I would run on the treadmill twice a day, wear a sauna suit, and eat only the cleanest vegetables and protein,” she explains. “I didn’t starve myself, but I was extremely rigid.” The final fitting took place in Orlando’s Ripley’s Vaults a month later. This time, the dress was a perfect fit. “I wanted to burst into tears of joy,” she says.

Kim Kardashian only wore the original dress for a few minutes, according to the facts. Because of the dress’s fragile nature and historical significance, she was unwilling to take any risks. A military operation is exactly what it appears to be when she is getting dressed. In order to prevent the paparazzi from catching a glimpse of her, she left her hotel in a dressing gown with barricades set up outside. At the Met Gala’s steps, she entered a small dressing room that had been set up for her just for the occasion. An expert from Ripley’s Aquarium was on hand to help her.

When it comes to the dress and what it represents in American history, my heart goes out to it.” It’s not something I’d ever want to use or put myself at risk of ruin, and I won’t be wearing my usual body makeup either,” says Kardashian, who climbed the stairs in a replica of the same dress that belongs to Ripley’s Aquarium. A lot of practice was required, including walking up the stairs.