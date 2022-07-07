Britney Spears Rocked A Pair Of Blue Bikini Bottoms!!

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Britney Spears is having a great time on her honeymoon, and she showed that when she rolled around on the beach in just her bikini bottoms and no top.

Britney Spears always posts some kind of sexy video on Instagram, and she did the same thing while on her honeymoon.

The 40-year-old posted a video from her trip with her new husband, Sam Asghari. In the video, she wore just the bottoms of a bright blue bikini, leaving the top off.

Britney Spears Is Having A Great Time On Her Honeymoon

Britney wore a black-dotted blue string bikini with a triangle top and matching side-tie bottoms. Britney took off her top as soon as the video started and walked down the beach in just her bottoms, covering her chest with her hands.

Later in the video, she rolled around in the ocean with no clothes on, showing off her backside. She finished off her look with a pair of aviator sunglasses and several layered choker necklaces.

At one point, she took her hair out of a ponytail and let her beach waves hang loose.

Britney Spears wrote in the video’s description, “Part 2 of the Honeymoon here in this amazing tropical paradise… No, this is not a campaign for “girls gone wild.” It’s just me going about my life!!!”

She went on, “This is what happens when you take a two-week yacht island vacation… It’s completely crazy to jump from island to island!!! Girls, if you want to lose weight, fly in a helicopter.

You’ll be so scared that you’ll lose all your fluids. I MEAN I think that I lost 4 pounds in one day… enough small talk, ladies, right? That’s just too rude… oh well.”

Britney Spears and her new husband Sam Asghari spend their honeymoon at the beach. On June 9, the toxic singer walked down the aisle and got married in a fairytale wedding.

On Wednesday, she went on Instagram to show her fans what she was doing on her honeymoon. Spears put up two videos.

In one, she was having a romantic moment with Sam on a yacht, and in the other, she took off her top while enjoying the waves on the beach.

Britney Spears wrote in the caption she put with the video, “Playing the part of How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days.

Am I as annoying as I think I am? Do you guys believe it’s real?” In another post, the singer of “Gimme More” put up a daring edit of herself walking toward the camera topless on the beach while covering her essentials.c

