The entertainment news is now firing up with the dating rumors of ‘A Star Is Born’ actor/director, Bradley Cooper and Huma Abedin, Hillary Clinton’s top aide.

Bradley Charles Cooper is an American actor and filmmaker who is a recipient of numerous accolades like the British Academy Film Award and two Grammy Awards. He was nominated for several other prestigious awards and has appeared on the Forbes Celebrity 100 three times.

In 2015, Time put him on its list of the 100 most important people in the world. Huma Mahmood Abedin is an American political staffer who worked as vice-chair of Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign for President of the US. Before that, she was the deputy chief of Clinton from 2009 to 2013.

Bradley Cooper And Huma Abedin Are Dating Now!!

As per the latest reports, the duo has been dating for a few months and was introduced by Anna Wintour, Vogue’s editor-in-chief. For the Met Gala 2022 held in New York City on May 2nd, the new couple came together and split up for the red carpet. Cooper kept a distance from Abedin, in order to avoid attention from the media on their new relationship. And as of now, the reps for both haven’t responded to the dating rumors.

Bradley Cooper was earlier married to Jennifer Esposito, an American actress, in 2006 but later divorced in 2007. He shares a 5-year-old daughter with his ex Irina Shayk, a Russian model.

After four years of relationship, the duo broke up in 2019. Abedin was married to Anthony Weiner, a convicted sex offender, and disgraced former congressman in 2010 after 2 years of dating. They share a 10-year-old son from their relationship and got divorced in 2018.

Abedin has written a book named Both/And: A Life in Many Worlds in which she has opened up about Weiner’s sex scandals. She even said that the controversy has affected the 2016 Clinton presidential campaign.

In an interview with CBS Sunday Morning, Abedin said that she has learned the whole truth about her ex-husband’s affairs and misconduct which helped her to move on with her own life and end everything with him.

Even after all these, she wishes him well. Huma Abedin was fed up with his behavior and said that she is tired of living in that space. Those days killed her and she doesn’t want to go back to such a life.

Abedin said in an interview that since Weiner is the father of her son, she will make sure that he stays healthy. She was thinking about getting therapy and wished to get on good terms with Weiner so that their son will get to see model behavior that is healthy for him.

The actor is now busy filming for his upcoming movie Maestro, which is directed by him. Earlier, he talked about parenting his daughter with Shayk, who appeared with him at the red carpet premiere of Cooper’s movie ‘Nightmare Alley,’ last December.

The model said in an interview that Cooper is the best dad who takes good care of their child. She even expressed in another interview that she feels lucky to experience the relationship she had with Cooper.

As per the latest reports from the source, Abedin has been seeing the actor for the past few months. And as per the insiders they both were BFFs with Anna, who played a matchmaker here.

The duo has been keeping their meetings and relationship quite secret from the outside world. Cooper‘s films have received an $11 billion worldwide collection and also the actor has achieved a position in the annual rankings four times for the world’s highest-paid actor.

