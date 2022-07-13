Kate Beckinsale Feeds An Adorable Baby Fox Who Comes Over For “tea”

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The English actress Kate Beckinsale uploaded videos of her feeding the furred fox, on Tuesday.

The Underworld star, 48, shared a couple of videos on her Instagram where she was sitting on a chair kept next to the table, feeding her new fox pet with snacks.

The first video she shared covered the fox alone, who was entering the cafe, and the Emma alum put a caption that asked the fox whether he had come to grab something to eat.

Kate Beckinsale Feeds An Adorable Baby Fox

In the following post, Beckinsale shared another video of herself sitting outside, providing her pup with small pieces of the treat, with her new friend standing in the front claws on her thighs.

The Guilty Party actor also shared another snippet of her day with her furry pal taking a noon nap on his grey cushioned large seat. She had previously introduced the pup to her Instagram followers with a slew of photographs and pens saying the fox cub was the friend of her parents, a creature who loves to hang out.

In 2021, in an exclusive interview on Live with Kelly and Ryan, Beckinsale introduced herself as a cat person, and put light on her hobby of dressing up her cats, Clive and Willow. Likewise, Beckinsale along with sharing the updates of the fox also shared a couple of clicks that she had taken of her cat Clive, wearing a green attire with a blue and white striped shirt.

In the show, she described the characters of her cats as one of them, whom she referred to as Clive, as the cat who is keen to dress up, and the other as not so keen. She joked later saying that the cats were the fun she had during the pandemic as she did have enough entertainment dressing up Clive, every now and then.

Two years ago, Kate Beckinsale broke up with her then-boyfriend, Goody Grace, who is the Canadian musician, singer, and songwriter, with whom Beckinsale had a brief relationship.

In 2004, Beckinsale got married to Len Wiseman, the American filmmaker, who is currently the production company, Sketch Films. After 15 years of marriage, Beckinsale split ways with the Underworld director in 2019.

The pair met during the set of Underworld in 2013, and they were dished to be dating each other at that time they tied the knot the very next year in 2014.

They parted ways after canceling the prenup before the court as both Wiseman and Beckinsale were not willing to give or take the spousal support after their divorce. Irreconcilable differences were the reason mentioned in the lawsuit filed for the split.

Read More: