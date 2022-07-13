0 SHARES Share Tweet

The Emmy Award-winning actress, Jane Seymour, honored Korean tradition by wearing Hanbok on her son’s big day.

The 71-year-old actress showed her heartfelt tribute to Miso, her new daughter-in-law in a really surprising manner at Kris Keach, her son’s wedding day.

She was just rocking at the occasion in her adoring custom-made hanbok costume. On the very special day of Kris, 26, his mother decided to be in Korean style to give Miso great company.

Jane Seymour, The Actress, Wears A Beautiful Custom-made Hanbok

In the family photo, Jane, the gorgeous old lady looked really stunning in her light pink and blue hanbok. The lengthy outfit with a black and white combo short coat made her stay unique throughout the day.

The posted the family photo on her Instagram private account and wished the couple a happy married life.

The incredibly special day was filled with families, close friends, and wonderful relatives of Miso. The mom of two was very happy seeing Kris and John Keach, the twin brother perform together.

The video was taken on the wedding day and was shared by Seymour on her Instagram.

Seymour seemed very comfortable in her soft pink skirt that she paired with a full-sleeve baby blue jacket. The jacket looked very pretty with the added pink ribbons that she pinned close to her chest.

The costume she opted for was really gifted by Miso’s parents. The costumes were custom-made and happily presented to her mother-in-law, Jane, by Miso.

About the cloth she was in, Seymour commented that she was not even tried any of the traditional Korean clothes even in her childhood days.

The new mother-in-law even added that the ceremony looked really beautiful seeing everyone in hanbok and it showcased the traditional way of clothing. The Korean style was fun, and everyone who attended the function had an ever memorable wonderful time.

The renowned wedding planner Estella Park showered with an appreciation for bringing out the customary in Korean tradition. Park said that the mother of the Groom, typically will be wearing cool tones like gray, blue, or green, and the bride’s mother will go for warm colors like orange, pink, or purple.

Jane Seymour opened up her heart to the public during the first ceremony of Kris and Miso. She said that she feels very happy to see the couples start a new chapter of their life together in the presence of their family and loving ones.

The wedding took palace in Seoul, and the snaps shared by Seymour clearly reflect the Korean tradition and the strong bond between the family members. She even praised the beauty of the hanbok and said she really loved wearing it. Kris and the groom were also in traditional outfits.

Overall, the old actress looked truly sensational in her adoring wedding attire.



