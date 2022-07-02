0 SHARES Share Tweet

Emily Atack rushed to Instagram on Thursday to post photographs as she returned to work following Celebrity Juice’s ax after 14 years. The actress, 32, sported a cleavage-boosting period costume and Marie Antionette-inspired wig as she filmed scenes for the third series of her ITV series – The Emily Atack Show.

Emily Atack Stuns In A Cleavage Enhancing Costume

Stand-up routines are interspersed with skits and impressions in this comedy, which will premiere in November 2020. Emily, one of the Celebrity Juice captains, looked stunning in a strapless powder blue gown with puff sleeves and antique lace accents.

Rose petals and baby’s breath were added to the blush pink wig to give it an ethereal feel.

Emily wore a pearl and ribbon necklace to complete her historical outfit, which she accessorized with dewy make-up and a touch of mascara.

To show off the garment, the actress curtsied for the camera while filming in a stately mansion.

In the captions, she wrote: ‘The Emily Atack Show, Series 3: First Look!

The blonde beauty, who looked to be filming scenes at a funeral, revealed another persona on Instagram Stories.

Fellow mourners accompanied the celebrity in a figure-hugging black dress and a black cap.

Emily Atack also posted a video of a red parrot sitting on its trainer’s arm before appearing in a sketch.

In each episode, a different issue vital to young women is discussed, including body image and adolescence in the modern world.

Celebrity Juice host Leigh Francis said earlier this week that the show will be coming to an end.

Two farewell specials will wrap out the show’s 14-year run and 300 episodes across 26 seasons.

Thanks to everyone who tuned in, including the contestants, guests, cast, and crew of itv2, as well as everyone who watched.

My favorite party of all time! It was a fantastic experience. Sincerely, xx

‘Celebrity juice is ending after 14 years.’ Emily said on Instagram. I’m speechless at how grateful I am to each and every one of you.

After 12 years as a captain, Holly opted to stand down in 2020, while the new captains are Emily and Laura Whitmore from The Inbetweeners.

Maya Jama became a frequent panelist with Emily and Laura in March. Gino D’Acampo and Kelly Brook have both served as team captains in the past, as well as a number of other high-profile individuals.

Even while the show’s initial focus was on the week’s tabloid news events, it would expand as the celebrity guests were put through increasingly wild games or challenges.

