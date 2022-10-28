The latest news doing the rounds is about Director Zack Snyder Congratulating Henry Cavill on his cameo in Superman Return. This cameo was for Black Adam, which is a part of the DC universe franchise. For the unversed, the DC Universe is an American media franchise which is centered around a series of superhero movies and TV series. The same is distributed by Warner Bros. The series and movies are based on characters who starred in the DC comics. The DC universe shows happen to be more artistic and noteworthy.

Zack Snyder Congratulates Henry Cavill On Superman Return

It is hailed as the big return of Henry Cavill to the DC Universe. The Man of Steel star is returning after a big gap. In the next year, that is 2023, the DC universe will be celebrating a decade, and that is what everyone associated with the movie house is rejoicing about.

For the ones who are new to this universe, Man of Steel was the first movie in the franchise that Snyder directed, and Henry Cavill starred in, and as Superman. Both collaborated on numerous movies after that. If you want to know more about the series and the actors, then read on.

DCU Movie Lineage Decoded

Cavill and Snyder also collaborated on Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League, as well. The latter releases on HBO Max in 2021. However, there was a discontinuity in between, as the DCU decided to take a different route after Justice League.

It is supposedly another interconnected universe, that the studio got involved in. So, the director and the studio were trying to figure out, how to go about parallel, with both in tow. Moreover, Snyder had moved on to work on his own productions on Netflix. Now, that Cavill is back in Black Adam, things seem to be looking upward for both.

After this latest appearance, Cavill seems all set to join the bandwagon again. He even attended a live taping of Josh Horowitz’s Happy, Sad, Confused podcast. He was seen chatting about many things, including his return as Superman.

During the podcast, Snyder had also participated in a special question and answer round. He had asked Cavill about Man of Steel on the same show. He also left a cute message, wanting to work with Cavill again, and said that he seemed to be the biggest Superman ever.

Snyder’s Return To The Franchise

While Black Adam is Cavill’s first step towards his return to the franchisee, it is still a matter of speculation if Snyder, will return to the franchise. Many issues had emerged between the studio and Snyder, which happens to be the bone of contention till now. DC Studios will be now led by James Gunn and Peter Safran now. So, whatever issues Snyder had with the previous owners of the studio, seem to be the past now.

Now, there are quite a few chances of Snyder joining the franchise. The return of Cavill certainly shows that things are sunny now. However, it is worth remembering that the director has his hands full for a few of his projects for the next one or two years.

Currently, the director Snyder is working on Rebel Moon for OTT Netflix, with Rebel Moon Part 2 already on the path to streaming on OTT platforms. Additionally, Snyder also has his Army of the Dead sequel and the Planet of the Dead, coming up for release on Netflix.

More About Zack Snyder and Cavill’s Career and Comeback

Zack Snyder happens to be one of the top flamboyant filmmakers of this era, whom you either love or hate. His movies are full of hypermasculine characters and actions with distinct powers of their own. He represents Fanboy Cinema to the very core of his abilities.

He always loved comic books himself and loved movies that are based on comic series. He has taken his love for comics further and taken up direction as a career. His first direction was Dawn of the Dead, a remake of an old classic by George A. Romero.

It is believed that Snyder has the power to effortlessly transform comics to movies. He has even brought many graphic novels to life like 300 and Watchmen. However, it is not just the movies that have garnered a lot of fame for him. His daughter, Autumn’s suicide in 2017 also prompted him to stay away from the limelight for some time.

He also stepped down from the Justice League series. However, the year 2022, has seen him returning to the limelight. His Army of the Dead just released and is already the talk of the town today. Thus, you can very well see that Snyder has already gone through a lot of turbulence in his personal life. His movies continue to entice all.

In the meanwhile, Henry Cavill who has established himself as Superman is also going great in his career. He is an English actor, who is most famous for his reprisal of Superman.

He happened to make his acting debut in Laguna in 2001. After that he went on to play many supporting roles, in movies like Count of Monte Cristo in 2002, I Capture the Castle in 2003, and Stardust in 2007.

His biggest break came about in the form of the superhero, Superman in Man of Steel in 2013. He continued to star in the sequels in 2016, and also in Justice League in 2017. Some of his TV appearances include Midsomer Murders, Goodbye Mr. Chips, and The Tudors. He has also starred in many movies like The Man from U.N.C.L.E, Immortals, and Sand Castle. He also starred in Mission Impossible – Fallout in 2018.

So, after a long break, the Man of Steel again confirms, that he is going to take out his cape once again. Now, the DCU fans need not be sad any longer. He has also posted his comeback on his social media handles and is all set to make fans happy again. Stay glued to all the news and more!

